Read full article on original website
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot
The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
Hidden 'Secret Alley' in New York City Is a Cool Piece of History
We never knew this existed!
Thrillist
NYC Is Getting a DIY Charcuterie Board Shop This December
The "Chipotle of Charcuterie" is about to debut in the Big Apple. Kured, the Boston-based make-it-yourself charcuterie shop, is finally expanding to NYC, and it will open a store in the heart of Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street. Hungry customers will be able to get their own customized charcuterie spreads, which will feature artisan salamis, sweet and savory sides, and, of course, local New England farmer's cheeses.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There is a Speakeasy Tucked Behind This Upper East Side Ice Cream Shop
UES. is an interesting new ice cream parlor on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that has a unique twist hidden in back. It is the City's first speakeasy ice cream shop, and in this video from ABC 7 see what it's all about. We got the inside scoop at...
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside the First New York or Nowhere Flagship Store Opening in NYC
New Yorkers, get ready to celebrate everything Big Apple. The quintessential New Yorker store is officially opening a permanent location in the city. This Saturday, October 22, New York or Nowhere (NYON), the trendy and celebrity-approved lifestyle brand celebrating the city's very own essence, is finally opening its first permanent store in downtown Manhattan. Located at 250 Lafayette Street, the store will feature a 1,000-square-foot space featuring athleisure wear, accessories, and home goods for New Yorkers and NYC fans to purchase.
This is what it’s like to eat at Chef Guo, New York’s most expensive Chinese restaurant
New Yorkers know that some of the city’s top restaurants and best experiences are often hidden in plain sight. And such is the case with Chef Guo, the new eponymous, super upscale Chinese restaurant in the heart of midtown. Hidden in a windowless dining room on 50th Street, Chef Guo requires advance reservations and the ring of a doorbell to enter the space, designed to replicate an elegant Chinese banquet, hosted by chef and Chinese food enthusiast (enthusiast is an understatement, this man’s life is Chinese food), Guo Wenjun.
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
recordpatriot.com
Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper
NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn, as seen in a theater near you
It’s the dead of night but the stallion can’t sleep. There’s a man stalking outside his stall, carrying handfuls of straw… and a match. Suddenly, there’s smoke and a small fire in the stable. He whinnies for help. The owner sees the stable on fire and calls the farmhands to help. Black Beauty and the other horses are trapped. Most of the horses make it out, Black Beauty included, but the stable is a total loss. It’s one of the striking scenes from 1921’s “Black Beauty,” — filmed at the Vitagraph Studios in Midwood.
Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from Manhattan
With some of the most expensive rent in the world, Manhattan gives new meaning to "you get what you pay for."(Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr) Dorm-sized apartments once again show why NYC is nation's most expensive city.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Quaint and quiet,’ Richmond, $1.6M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 254 Natick St., Richmond, is a stone and cedar Colonial. Priced at $1,599,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a large living room and dining room, both with fireplaces. It also boasts a family room and a large kitchen that spills into an eating area, which extends to a super large yard, perfect for entertaining, according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at SIBOR.com.
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
Thrillist
NYC Is the Country's Best City for Vampires, Study Finds
Apparently Twilight's beloved Cullen family should have moved to NYC instead of Forks, Washington, or at least that's what a new study seems to suggest. According to a study from lawn care company Lawn Love, the Big Apple is the best city for vampires in the US, and there are plenty of reasons why. Compared to other big cities across the country, NYC has the most potential victims for hungry vamps. It also flaunts the highest number of slaughterhouses (which are ideal for a quick drink) as well as the most vampire groups.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
fox5ny.com
Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival
NEW YORK - Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed. FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims. She is a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming.
habitatmag.com
Staff at Luxury Tribeca Condo Walks Off the Job
Condo unit-owners who paid upward of $20 million for their apartments in the landmarked Clock Tower Building in Tribeca are now taking out the garbage and manning the front door after the building staff walked off the job, claiming management has failed to negotiate a promised union contract, Gothamist reports.
Comments / 2