'There was an undeniable chemistry between them:' Newly-single Abbie Quinnen enjoys a late night with Love Island's Liam Reardon after chance meeting at the O2 Arena

Abbie Quinnen was allegedly spotted enjoying a late night with Love Island's Liam Reardon at the weekend following her split from boyfriend AJ Pritchard.

The professional dancer, 25, oozed confidence at the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight, which came just days after her ex went public with his new girlfriend Zara Zoffany.

According to The Sun, Abbie joined Liam at the after party of the boxing match, although they both walked the red carpet separately at the O2 Arena in London.

Abbie Quinnen, 25, was allegedly spotted cosying up to Love Island's Liam Reardon at the weekend following her split from boyfriend AJ Pritchard

A source told the publication: 'Abbie and Liam looked gorgeous together. They're both recently single and looked to be enjoying the attention.

'They were chatting backstage in the VIP room and then ended up sitting together at the after party.

'It's obviously early days for them both having only recently come out of serious, long-term relationships, but there was an undeniable chemistry between them.'

Party: According to The Sun, Abbie joined Liam (right) at the after party of the boxing match, although they both walked the red carpet separately (pictured with Aaron Francis, left)

A source for Abbie told MailOnline: 'Abbie is still very much getting over her shock break up. She’s only just starting to get herself out again.

'It’s too soon for her think about dating anyone else though. Things still feel really raw.'

Abbie was recently left devastated over her former beau AJ, who she caught 'texting another woman' before their split.

The former couple started dating in 2018 after they met when Abbie was a dancer on AJ's tour.

His new love Zara is a high profile Instagram influencer, boasting 53.1k Instagram followers.

Oh no: Abbie was recently left devastated over her former beau AJ, who she caught 'texting another woman' before their split (pictured in July)

CC Club, which Zara co-founded, is described as a 'global community based in London' and features events covering sports and fitness, dinner/brunch parties, nightlife, art and culture, games nights and online talks.

In July, MailOnline revealed Liam has split from girlfriend Millie Court following a year-long romance after meeting on the hit ITV2 show.

Millie, 25, and Liam called it quits after growing apart, while they both pursued individual work opportunities.

Confirmed: His new love Zara is a high profile Instagram influencer, boasting 53.1k Instagram followers (pictured together earlier this week)

A source close to the couple told MailOnline: 'It's been really hard for both Millie and Liam to come to this decision.

'There has been no drama or wrongdoing and they both still fully support each other and will remain close friends.

'They have moved out of the Essex home they shared together and are now looking forward to the future.'