New York Yankees’ Fans Rip Team for Disgraceful ‘2004 Highlights’ Pregame Story

There's losing a baseball game on the field, and then, there's this. The New York Yankees fell behind, 3-0, to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Long-time Yankees' fans might remember a similar situation playing out nearly two decades ago, with the only difference being that the Yankees were on the side with the crooked number, not the goose-egg.
10 Pressing Questions Facing The New York Yankees This Offseason

Getting swept in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros was many Yankees fans worst nightmare. The magical season that started so well, always had that hint of doubt based on their midseason match-ups, especially the two game sweep by the Astros following the All Star break. Now, how do the New York Yankees move forward? Pinstripes' owner Hal Steinbrenner has a lot to think about.
