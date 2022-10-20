Illinois quick hits: Watch for deer; Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill; wet winter predictions

COVID-19 has made an unwelcome return to the Illinois Veteran's Home at La Salle. The Department of Veterans' Affairs reported late Monday morning that 42 residents and 23 staff have tested positive for the virus. V-A Director Terry Prince says all the residents who've tested positive have been moved to the negative-pressure isolation unit, and are being monitored closely. He says all cases are mild and presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms. No one has been moved to a hospital. Families are highly encouraged to delay any visits until the outbreak is over.

LASALLE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO