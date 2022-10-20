Read full article on original website
Rosie Wright
(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Tina Faye Dixon
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday October 24th at 2pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
CCHS Colonel Marching Band wins region championship
Christian County High School’s Marching Colonel Band won the 4A West Kentucky region championship Saturday at the Stadium of Champions. They were first in visual and music performance and advance to the state semi-finals. Hopkinsville’s Band of Tigers also continues its season by finishing fourth overall at the region...
Cadiz man injured in Boulevard crash
A rear-end collision Thursday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville injured a Cadiz man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Ryan Jones of Cadiz was coming to a stop at a red light when his car was rear-ended by a northbound Jeep operated by 57-year old Sherry Curtis of Hopkinsville.
Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
A 12-year old boy was flown to a Nashville hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle Sunday on East Seventh Street. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says the boy entered the path of a westbound vehicle just before 2 pm in the 1800 block of East Seventh. He...
Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K features 430 runners
There was great weather and great participation Saturday morning for the Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 400 runners lined up for the races. Kentaro Yamada, from Newburgh, Indiana was the top finisher in the half marathon with a time of 1:15:40...
Hopkinsville defeats Hopkins Co. Central on Thursday night 30-6
The Hopkinsville Tigers defeated The Hopkins Co. Central 30 to 6 on Thursday night in a 4A 1st District matchup. With the win the Tigers lockdown the number 3 seed in next month’s playoffs. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. The Hopkinsville Tigers wrap-up the regular season Friday...
Todd County deputies seeking Hopkinsville man following pursuit
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Hopkinsville man who got away from police during a vehicle and foot pursuit Friday. Deputy Jonathan Knight attempted to stop 21-year old Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville for speeding while headed east on US 68, but Dillard allegedly accelerated and turned onto Gates Road.
Benton man’s body recovered on Kentucky Lake
Foul play is not suspected after a man’s body was recovered from the Jonathan Creek area of Kentucky Lake Friday morning. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says multiple agencies responded to the report of a body in the water and recovered the body of 50-year old James Collins of Benton.
CCSO arrests two following vehicle, foot pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Hopkinsville residents Thursday night following a vehicle pursuit on Cox Mill Road. According to a news release, at around 8 p.m. Thursday Deputy Kevin Quarles attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had reportedly veered into his lane of traffic, causing him to turn into the emergency lane. The vehicle at first came to a stop on Cox Mill Road, but as Deputy Quarles approached the vehicle on foot, the driver reportedly sped away.
Man injured, charged with DUI following crash
A man was injured and charged with DUI following a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass. It happened a little before 4 p.m. when 22-year old Caleb Sims of Hopkinsville rear-ended a stopped pickup on the Bypass operated by 28-year old Allen Jackson of Illinois. A...
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
Crofton man arrested in Todd Co. on drug trafficking charges
An investigation by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday led to the arrest of a Crofton man on meth trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight found 43-year old Joshua Hull of Crofton parked in a driveway and stopped to see if he needed assistance, with Hull saying his battery had died. A computer check showed Hull sought on a warrant and he allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
Woman facing multiple felony charges after North McPherson incidents
A Hopkinsville woman is facing multiple felony charges following an incident Friday morning on North McPherson Avenue. An HPD arrest citation for 35-year old Eboni Neylon alleges she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.
Local animal shelter celebrates with Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter welcomed a large crowd of supporters to its grounds Saturday afternoon for its first ever Howl-O-Ween festival. There were games, face-painting, a bounce house, vendor booths, a silent auction, raffle, a food truck and much more and shelter director Irene Grace says it was all about giving back to those who support them all year long.
