ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Comments / 1

Related
Noisecreep

Judas Priest Will Actually Be Performing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After All

Earlier this year, Judas Priest finally had their name called for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but they are going in as recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. While there are typically music performances associated with those earning induction by the Rock Hall's voting body, it's not as clear where those receiving the special honors are concerned, but thanks to drummer Scott Travis, we now know that Priest are planning a performance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died

Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Noisecreep

Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Frank Mastropolo

The Night Paul McCartney Donned a Disguise at Fillmore East

In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, two people who worked at promoter Bill Graham’s historic concert hall describe for the first time the night Paul McCartney — in disguise — and future wife Linda Eastman attended a show.
Noisecreep

Every ‘Big 4′ (Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) Grunge Album, Ranked Worst to Best

Thrash may have their "Big 4," but so does grunge, and they all were responsible for putting the Seattle sound on the scene in the early '90s and dominating the music world for a little over half the decade. Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden all enjoyed their biggest successes in the '90s and here we are ranking all of the albums of grunge's "Big 4."
Noisecreep

Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue

A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Noisecreep

Dream Theater’s John Petrucci Weighs in on When It’s Okay + Not Okay to Use Backing Tracks

The use of backing tracks by rock and metal bands has been at the forefront of plenty of social media discourse in recent weeks, with Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk, Sebastian Bach and Edsel Dope all weighing in on the discussion online. Now, during a recent Guitar World interview, Dream Theater's John Petrucci has offered his thoughts on using backing tracks live, explaining when he feels it is and isn't acceptable.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy