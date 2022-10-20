Read full article on original website
K.K. Downing Confirms He + One Other Ex-Member Will Play With Judas Priest at Rock Hall
It's on! In a new chat with Ultimate Classic Rock, guitarist K.K. Downing confirms that he will perform with Judas Priest at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Plus, he also names a second former member that will be onstage with the band as well. "It's what I've...
Rob Halford – Judas Priest in Touch With K.K. Downing Over Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Judas Priest are among the many artists who will be honored during the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony next month, and Rob Halford has confirmed that the band has been in touch with K.K. Downing about the event. While Priest aren't actually one of the Rock...
Judas Priest Will Actually Be Performing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After All
Earlier this year, Judas Priest finally had their name called for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but they are going in as recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. While there are typically music performances associated with those earning induction by the Rock Hall's voting body, it's not as clear where those receiving the special honors are concerned, but thanks to drummer Scott Travis, we now know that Priest are planning a performance.
Bill Wyman: my stories of Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, Keith Moon and more
Bill Wyman dared to quit the band that Keith Richards said people only left “in a box”: he's also mates with Clapton and Page, and he's got some stories
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
The Fleetwood Mac Song Christine McVie Finished in 30 Minutes
Christine McVie is a songwriter behind several Fleetwood Mac songs. That includes one 'Rumours' track that she wrote in 30 minutes one night.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Why John Petrucci Thinks Mike Portnoy Dream Theater Reunion Speculation Is ‘Not Good for Anybody’
While the onstage reunion of onetime Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy in support of Petrucci's solo album is bringing great joy to longtime fans of the band, Petrucci has reiterated that his live and studio collaborations with Portnoy should not lead to speculation that the drummer is returning to his former group.
The Night Paul McCartney Donned a Disguise at Fillmore East
In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, two people who worked at promoter Bill Graham’s historic concert hall describe for the first time the night Paul McCartney — in disguise — and future wife Linda Eastman attended a show.
Every ‘Big 4′ (Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) Grunge Album, Ranked Worst to Best
Thrash may have their "Big 4," but so does grunge, and they all were responsible for putting the Seattle sound on the scene in the early '90s and dominating the music world for a little over half the decade. Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden all enjoyed their biggest successes in the '90s and here we are ranking all of the albums of grunge's "Big 4."
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Mark Morton Enjoyed ‘Fun’ Challenge of Lamb of God Using Emergency Fill-In Members
Lamb of God's Mark Morton was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the band's new record, Omens, and some recent highlights on the road, which included the use of emergency fill-in members that presented a difficult but "fun" challenge. Omens comes just two years...
10 Best New Death Metal Bands of the Last 10 Years, Picked by Exhumed’s Matt Harvey
Exhumed's Matt Harvey is one of the most dedicated death metal freaks out there, which is why he's the ideal guy to tout the latest and greatest in the scene with his picks for the 10 Best New Death Metal Bands of the Last 10 Years. This particular period of...
Kirk Hammett Joins Journey In Hawaii For ‘Wheel in the Sky’ & ‘Enter Sandman’
Metallica's Kirk Hammett was part of the Journey ohana Thursday night (Oct. 6) as the guitarist made a surprise appearance, joining the classic rockers onstage for a two-song showdown that featured a fan favorite from each band. First up was Journey's "Wheel in the Sky" followed by the troupe ripping...
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue
A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Corey Taylor Says Slipknot Were Hoping to ‘Mend Fences’ With Joey Jordison
Slipknot have endured their fair share of losses throughout their career. Though Joey Jordison had been out of the band for about eight years when he died last summer, he was still a huge part of their legacy, and Corey Taylor admitted that they had been hoping to "mend fences" with him.
Dream Theater’s John Petrucci Weighs in on When It’s Okay + Not Okay to Use Backing Tracks
The use of backing tracks by rock and metal bands has been at the forefront of plenty of social media discourse in recent weeks, with Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk, Sebastian Bach and Edsel Dope all weighing in on the discussion online. Now, during a recent Guitar World interview, Dream Theater's John Petrucci has offered his thoughts on using backing tracks live, explaining when he feels it is and isn't acceptable.
Eric Clapton Said The Beatles Were Like One Person: ‘It Was an Odd Phenomenon’
Eric Clapton first saw The Beatles when he was in the Yardbirds. He said they were like one person. 'It was an odd phenomenon.'
Noisecreep
