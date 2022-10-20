Read full article on original website
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Bringing Performance and Reliability to AIoT Applications
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd (“Cervoz”), a global storage and memory solution provider, announces the industrial M.2 solutions for data storage and embedded expansions to meet the demand of AIoT applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006074/en/ Cervoz industrial-grade M.2 SSD and 3-in-1 M.2 Expansion Cards are the perfect fit for your next-gen AIoT applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Larta Institute Funds Diverse Innovators and Community-Based Climate Solutions with Wells Fargo Foundation Grant
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Larta Institute, a non-profit organization accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship, was awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to launch a new Venture Fellows program, which will invest in diverse innovators and community-based solutions to combat the impacts of climate change. The program will support diverse women- and minority-led ideas, creating more resilient, equitable, and sustainable communities in U.S. cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005041/en/ Larta Institute and Wells Fargo to support local innovators to combat the impacts of climate change on local communities in U.S. cities. (Graphic: Larta Institute)
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; US vehicle sales jump 24%
DETROIT — (AP) — due to General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase...
Astronaut Nicole Mann took her dreamcatcher to the International Space Station
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann took the dreamcatcher her mother gave her as a child all the way to the International Space Station. In Native American tradition, dreamcatchers protect people in their sleep. As the first Native American woman in space, Mann credits hers with protecting her while she flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. From space, she says the Earth looks beautiful, delicate and fragile.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
Partial solar eclipse begins in Iceland headed towards India
A partial solar eclipse began over Iceland on Tuesday as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere. - Chasing eclipses - Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast, is a self-described "solar eclipse chaser" who has travelled the world to witness the rare celestial events.
Promise Kept: MrBeast, Mark Rober & #TeamTrees Campaign Successfully Plant 20 Million Trees
LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Superstar YouTubers MrBeast (107M+ subscribers) and Mark Rober (22M+ subscribers) announced today that their #TeamTrees charity campaign has successfully planted more than 20 million trees around the world. The achievement fulfills the campaign’s founding promise to plant 20 million trees by the end of 2022 – one tree planted for every dollar donated by supporters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005474/en/ #TeamTrees has successfully planted more than 20 million trees around the world (Photo: #TeamTrees)
Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals
Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
Users are reporting problems sending and receiving WhatsApp messages
LONDON — People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending...
Comments / 0