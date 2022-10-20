Read full article on original website
Funding Roundup: Blockchain Tech Continues To Grab VC Interest
Venture funding is picking up again after the market downturn. Venture dollars continue to flow into cryptocurrency startups, even as markets remain largely muted. Most notably, Uniswap Labs — the team behind the largest decentralized exchange (DEX), Uniswap — secured $165 million in a Series B round led by Polychain Capital, with participation from other investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel and Variant.
Tesla Holds Its Remaining Bitcoin Through Q3 After Q2 Sale
In July, Tesla reported it sold 75% of its bitcoin for $936 million in the second quarter of 2022. After selling 75% of its bitcoin holdings earlier this year, electric car manufacturer Tesla has opted to hold its remaining supply through the third quarter, SEC filings show. In July, Tesla...
Crypto Hedge Fund Taps Former BlackRock CIO as Strategy Head
Matthew McBrady to help Strix Leviathan manage risk in DeFi-related investments, build out product set. A former chief investment officer of a BlackRock multi-strategy hedge fund is joining quant crypto hedge fund Strix Leviathan to broaden its suite of strategies and help the firm capture opportunities in the market. The...
Sam Bankman-Fried Backtracks on Crypto Regulatory Framework
“For Sam to suggest that the industry ‘should respect OFAC’ is unbecoming,” one adversary accused. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is refining — and, in some cases, walking back — the crypto regulatory framework he dropped last week, which he acknowledged is a work in progress.
Western Union Trademark Filings Signal Crypto, Web3 Exploration
The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications. Western Union has filed crypto-related trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said. The applications made by Western Union imply that the company intends to launch its very own virtual currency exchange and...
NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized. NEAR Protocol is attempting to avoid another Terra-like situation. The protocol’s native stablecoin USN, which had a trading volume of $9.7 million in the last 24 hours, is gradually winding down due...
Crypto Spreading Among the Wealthy in Singapore, Hong Kong: KPMG
A KPMG survey of 30 family offices and wealthy individuals found the majority have already invested in crypto in one way or another. Big Four accounting firm KPMG has indicated big interest in the crypto market from the wealthy elite of Singapore and Hong Kong. KPMG surveyed 30 family offices...
MakerDAO Votes in Favor of Rune Christensen’s ‘Endgame Plan’
The plan involves restructuring the DAO into smaller teams with one aligned mission. MakerDAO has voted in favor of moving forward with founder Rune Christensen’s “Endgame Plan” — which aims to make the protocol more decentralized. As one of the largest DeFi protocols, MakerDAO has had...
