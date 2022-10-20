SAN FRANCISCO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state senator Brian Dahle from the village of Bieber in Lassen County. It is the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after...

