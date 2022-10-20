Read full article on original website
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: Eyder,...
Larta Institute Funds Diverse Innovators and Community-Based Climate Solutions with Wells Fargo Foundation Grant
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Larta Institute, a non-profit organization accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship, was awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to launch a new Venture Fellows program, which will invest in diverse innovators and community-based solutions to combat the impacts of climate change. The program will support diverse women- and minority-led ideas, creating more resilient, equitable, and sustainable communities in U.S. cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005041/en/ Larta Institute and Wells Fargo to support local innovators to combat the impacts of climate change on local communities in U.S. cities. (Graphic: Larta Institute)
The right whale population has fallen again, bringing them closer to extinction
The North Atlantic right whale is edging closer to extinction. It's a critically endangered species, and its numbers have fallen again. There are only 340 right whales, scientists report. Barbara Moran from NPR member station WBUR has more. BARBARA MORAN, BYLINE: The report from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium...
Many older workers retired after the pandemic gave them time to rethink priorities
Even amid record inflation, there has been some good news about the economy in recent months. Americans are getting back to work, making up for much of the pandemic's decline in the workforce. But who's not back? - many older workers. NPR's Andrea Hsu reports from Southern Maryland. ANDREA HSU,...
Meet the man who says wild horses could help prevent the next wildfire
In rural Northern California, where naturalist William Simpson lives, wildfires are burning hotter and faster than ever before. This includes one fire that came close to his home four years ago. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Governor Jerry Brown declaring a state of emergency for what's being called the...
A lioness at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has sprouted a mane
Many of us took liberties with our hairstyles during the pandemic. They sure did at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. SHANNA SIMPSON: So we were like, oh, weird, you know, Zuri's getting a mohawk. And then she started to really grow the fur around her neck. We're like, holy moly, Zuri is growing a mane.
A boat of octogenarians rowers is competing in Boston
This weekend, more than 11,000 rowers will be out on the water competing in the annual Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. As Craig LeMoult of member station GBH reports, there is one boat this year that may not be the fastest, but it just might have the most experience.
Homelessness among Latino residents has spiked in San Francisco
Homelessness among Latinos is up dramatically in San Francisco and elsewhere in California. That's despite renter protections put in place during the pandemic. From member station KQED, Vanessa Rancano reports that this community is especially vulnerable to sky-high rents. VANESSA RANCANO, BYLINE: Every Tuesday as the sun comes up, dozens...
'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike
Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette walked off the job this past week in solidarity with non-news colleagues and in protest of working without a contract for five years. It's the first newspaper strike in the U.S. in more than two decades. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik reports there is much more at stake, and he joins us now.
