Philadelphia, PA

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
The Associated Press

Larta Institute Funds Diverse Innovators and Community-Based Climate Solutions with Wells Fargo Foundation Grant

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Larta Institute, a non-profit organization accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship, was awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to launch a new Venture Fellows program, which will invest in diverse innovators and community-based solutions to combat the impacts of climate change. The program will support diverse women- and minority-led ideas, creating more resilient, equitable, and sustainable communities in U.S. cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005041/en/ Larta Institute and Wells Fargo to support local innovators to combat the impacts of climate change on local communities in U.S. cities. (Graphic: Larta Institute)
Connecticut Public

'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike

Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette walked off the job this past week in solidarity with non-news colleagues and in protest of working without a contract for five years. It's the first newspaper strike in the U.S. in more than two decades. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik reports there is much more at stake, and he joins us now.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

