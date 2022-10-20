Read full article on original website
New British PM Rishi Sunak is richer than King Charles III. How wealthy is he and where did it come from?
Rishi Sunak and his wife have a combined net worth of more than $800 million—making him the richest person to ever become Prime Minister of the U.K.
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister
Rishi Sunak, Britain's former chancellor of the Exchequer, will become the country's new prime minister. Sunak heads to No. 10 Downing Street following a tumultuous period in which the country has had three prime ministers in less than two months. He spoke to lawmakers in his Conservative Party today. (SOUNDBITE...
Boris Johnson may be back as prime minister. Here's what U.K. voters are saying
The race to replace the recently resigned prime minister, Liz Truss, in Great Britain is in full swing. The leading potential candidates, Britain's former Treasury secretary, Rishi Sunak, and a pretty familiar name in the list as well, Boris Johnson, the very same prime minister who was forced to announce his resignation in July may be in a position to mount an unlikely comeback. NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt joins us. Frank, thanks so much for being with us.
What went wrong for Liz Truss
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ TRUSS: I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. That was outgoing British...
A new U.K. leader could ease political chaos, but economic fixes will be harder
While a new prime minister in the U.K. could ease political instability, economic upheaval will be harder to calm. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' financial policy spooked the markets. And persistent inflation is hurting household budgets. For insight into what's next, we're joined now by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Good morning, Adam. Thanks for being on the program.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Liz Truss vs. lettuce
We've been talking about the chaos that's taken over the U.K. government in the days since Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. And now we want to focus on how the British are coping. ANDREW GILPIN: People are upset. People are angry. But the good thing about Britain is we like...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a "dirty bomb" radioactive device should be taken seriously, and criticized the West for shrugging it off
Ukraine news – live: Russia to raise baseless ‘dirty bomb’ claim at Security Council
Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory. The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote late last night to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, repeating the allegation that Ukraine would use a radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant
The 7 men who control China
Earlier today, a line of seven black-clad men stood on a stage in Beijing. They're the new Politburo Standing Committee, the most elite decision-making body of China's Communist Party and the men who will decide the country's path forward for the next five years. And all of them are allies of ruler Xi Jinping, who confirmed he will head the party for a third term. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
Xi Jinping begins third 5-year term, elevates several allies along with him
China unveiled its new leadership lineup on Sunday. Xi Jinping stays on as party chief for a third term, as expected, but there were also some surprises. NPR's John Ruwitch is in Beijing and joins us now. Hi, John. JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Good morning. RASCOE: A third term for Xi...
Partial solar eclipse begins in Iceland headed towards India
A partial solar eclipse began over Iceland on Tuesday as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere. - Chasing eclipses - Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast, is a self-described "solar eclipse chaser" who has travelled the world to witness the rare celestial events.
China's Xi Jinping emerges from the Communist Party congress with dominance
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has emerged from a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress stronger than ever after securing a third term as party boss and pushing all but his most loyal of allies out of the picture. On Sunday, Xi smiled as he led the newly selected group...
Precious memories: 8 refugees share the things they brought to remind them of home
If you had to leave the country where you were born and raised, what would you bring with you as you begin a new life in a strange place?. Of course, there are necessities to pack. But perhaps there is something that is not essential and yet in a way is just that — something to help you remember your roots and keep a touch of home in your new dwelling place. It could be a physical object — or perhaps something intangible that you carry in your heart and soul.
