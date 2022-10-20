Read full article on original website
The right whale population has fallen again, bringing them closer to extinction
The North Atlantic right whale is edging closer to extinction. It's a critically endangered species, and its numbers have fallen again. There are only 340 right whales, scientists report. Barbara Moran from NPR member station WBUR has more. BARBARA MORAN, BYLINE: The report from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium...
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan narrowly won her last race in 2016. This time, she's facing a far-right Republican candidate who wants to keep the focus on the economy. NPR's congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh reports.
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Stefanowski did not directly blame the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt....
Meet the man who says wild horses could help prevent the next wildfire
In rural Northern California, where naturalist William Simpson lives, wildfires are burning hotter and faster than ever before. This includes one fire that came close to his home four years ago. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Governor Jerry Brown declaring a state of emergency for what's being called the...
Quinnipiac poll finds CT unchanged: Lamont, Blumenthal up by 15 points
Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal maintained double-digit leads over Republicans Bob Stefanowski and Leora Levy in a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Monday. The new poll shows the Democratic incumbents with identical leads of 56% to 41% over their challengers, results that have changed little...
There's a tight House race in a new North Carolina swing district
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
CT’s 5th District race is receiving national attention and outside spending. Why?
Rep. Jahana Hayes is running for a third term against Republican George Logan in a campaign that has garnered significant national attention and has so far attracted nearly $7.2 million in outside spending. The race, which could play a role in determining which party controls the U.S. House next year,...
Politics chat: The deciding factors for early voters in North Carolina
The midterm election wraps up in just about two weeks, and the turnout has been high in some of the states that have early voting. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is in North Carolina, talking to early voters in the suburbs around Raleigh, and she joins me now. Good...
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
We go door to door in Akron, to hear what issues are on the minds of Ohio voters
Ahead of November's midterms, we're listening to voters who will decide which party controls Congress. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to voters in Akron — part of Ohio's 13th Congressional District.
Connecticut launching new school-based center to prevent substance misuse by children, teens
Connecticut is launching a school-based center aimed at preventing substance use disorder among children and teens. When launched, the program will allow a team of consultants to travel to schools across the state to help educate children and teens about the dangers of substance misuse. Data from the state Department...
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are hard to come by. KQED's April Dembosky reports. APRIL DEMBOSKY, BYLINE: Before the final legislative vote on the amendment, one Democrat after another stood up and declared their commitment to women's health, autonomy and equality. But then Republican Kevin Kiley asked a pointed question.
Nevada's changing election laws
This past week, a Nevada man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to several elected officials in the state after he claimed the 2020 election was stolen. It shows the impact of former President Donald Trump's lies about that election in a swing state that could play a pivotal role in the midterms. Meanwhile, several election officials have resigned after facing intense pressure from other pro-Trump election deniers. In the midst of this contentious electoral environment, Nevada, like other states we've been looking at in our series on changing voting laws across the country, has enacted new legislation that impacts the way votes are cast and counted there.
N.Y. officials announce plans for a memorial to the victims of the Buffalo shooting
Five months after a white gunman killed 10 Black people and injured three others at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store, New York state and local officials and community members are working together to honor the victims killed with a new memorial in Buffalo's East Side. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Incarcerated people pay about 5 dollars for a 30-minute phone call. A new bill wants to change that
California is making calls from prison free. It's the second state to do so after Connecticut. But elsewhere in the U.S., incarcerated people and their families pay an average of $5 for a 30-minute phone call. Prison reform advocates have long argued these are predatory prices. All of this could change if a bill currently under consideration in the Senate becomes law. It has bipartisan support and would give the Federal Communications Commission the authority to regulate calls from prison, including how they are priced. Jessica Rosenworcel is the chairwoman of the FCC, and she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to murdering 4 students at a Michigan school
The mass shooting happened at Michigan's Oxford High School in November of 2021. Ethan Crumbley's parents are separately charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving him access to guns.
