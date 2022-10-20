Kathy Hogancamp, a longtime staple and trailblazer in Kentucky politics, has died at the age of 68. Hogancamp was the first Republican in history to be elected from the Jackson Purchase area to the Kentucky House of Representatives when she won her bid in 1994. She would go on to serve two terms in the house. She also worked as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Education.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO