Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Actor Leslie Jordan dies at age 67
LESLIE JORDAN: (As Beverley Leslie) Well, well, well. KELLY: He won an Emmy for that supporting role in 2006. And he kept on working in TV, though he broke through to new audiences during the pandemic with comedic video diaries on Instagram. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JORDAN: Hello, fellow hunker...
Swedish pop singer Tove Lo on her newest album 'Dirt Femme'
TOVE LO: (Singing) I know that they say. I know that they say that that no one dies from love. Guess I'll be the first. Will you remember us?. SIMON: Tove Lo also knows breakups can build paths to self-discovery. She takes us along on that journey on her new album, "Dirt Femme." Tove Lo joins us now from Los Angeles.
Dani Shapiro on her new novel 'Signal Fires'
Dani Shapiro's new novel begins with a crash but also contemplation. Let's ask the author to read from the very beginning of her new novel, "Signal Fires." DANI SHAPIRO: (Reading) And it's nothing really or might be nothing or ought to be nothing. As he leans his head forward to press the tip of his cigarette to the car's lighter, it sizzles on contact, a sound particular to its brief moment in history when cars have lighters and otherwise sensible 15-year-olds choke down Marlboro Reds and drive their mother's Buicks without so much as a learner's permit. There's a girl he wants to impress. Her name is Misty Zimmerman. And if she lives through this night, she will grow up to be a magazine editor or a high school teacher or a defense lawyer. She will be a mother of three or remain childless. She will die young of ovarian cancer or live to know her great-grandchildren. But these are only a few possible arcs to a life, a handful of shooting stars in the night sky. Change one thing, and everything changes. A tremor here sets off an earthquake there. A faultline deepens. A wire gets tripped. His foot on the gas.
Life Kit: Navigating the quarterlife
You've probably heard of the term midlife, as in midlife crisis. But what about quarterlife? That's the period between the ages of 18 and 40, roughly. There's a popular misconception that this time is carefree and easy. But, in fact, quarter lifers often feel scared, disoriented and torn between the many directions their lives could take. NPR's Life Kit has some tips for quarterlifers on how to navigate this time. Here's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra.
From gospel to opera, soprano Latonia Moore makes the world her stage
Latonia Moore remembers clearly the moment she fell in love with opera. She entered the University of North Texas as a jazz performance major, but a classical music requirement led her to sing in the chorus for Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci ("Clowns"). "I was just in the chorus, lowly little chorus...
After 16 years, author Cormac McCarthy gifts two new novels to readers
Devoted Cormac McCarthy fans who have been waiting 16 years for new work from the renowned American writer are in for a surprise. The reclusive author's two new interconnected novels — being released on Oct. 25 and Dec. 6, respectively — are hard to categorize. The first book,...
Sunday Puzzle: Opposites attract
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one, change one consonant to a vowel to make another word. Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener David Edelheit of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Think of a pair of two-syllable words that are pronounced the same, except one is accented on the first syllable while the other is accented on the second. The word that's accented on the first syllable is associated with confrontation, while the word that's accented on the second syllable is associated with cooperation. What words are these?
James Corden Makes Awkward Apology For ‘Ungracious’ Restaurant Behavior
"The Late Late Show" host backtracked on his downplaying of his "rude" comment.
Opinion: Yes, I am basic
I like Pumpkin Spice. There, I've said it. Have at me. In this season, the scent of Pumpkin Spice seems to hang o'er the land. Pumpkin Spice lattes, of course. But also: Pumpkin Spice lip balm, nut butter, ale, and Spam — I'm not making that up — Pumpkin Spice tea, Twinkies, popcorn, protein powder, bone broth, and Pumpkin Spice dog treats.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0