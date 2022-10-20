Thatcher, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Division of Fine Arts and Department of Music are pleased to present the 43rd annual Fall Sing choral concerts. This production will capture the hearts of all audiences with songs that highlight support, togetherness, and love. The show will take place in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium, October 28-29, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before at 7 p.m.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO