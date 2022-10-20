Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gilavalleycentral.net
Valley Telecom’s broadband expansion nets accolades for Safford, Thatcher, Willcox
WILLCOX — Safford, Thatcher, Willcox and Sunsites are now known as Smart Rural Communities, thanks to Valley Telecom. Valley Telephone Cooperative was recently named a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association. Smart Rural Community is a national network of communities powered by innovative...
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC’s Fall Sing take the stage October 28-29
Thatcher, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Division of Fine Arts and Department of Music are pleased to present the 43rd annual Fall Sing choral concerts. This production will capture the hearts of all audiences with songs that highlight support, togetherness, and love. The show will take place in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium, October 28-29, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before at 7 p.m.
