Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO