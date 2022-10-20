Read full article on original website
kqradio.com
Trick or treat hours set for Hamilton County’s kids.
Here are the official trick or treat hours for the communities of Hamilton County…. Blairsburg will observe trick or treating from 4:30 until 6:30 this Saturday,October 29. Ellsworth from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday,October 31. Jewell from 6:00 until 8 p.m on Monday,October 31.in the residential areas of...
Indiana man apprehended in high speed chase through Hamilton and Hardin Counties.
The Iowa State Patrol apprehended an Indiana motorist after a high speed chase late Sunday night in Hamilton and Hardin Counties. Reportedly a state trooper observed a vehicle operated by 25 year old Rushdi Elhussan of Lafayette,Indiana driving at a high rate of speed traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 near Highway 69 south of Blairsburg. The trooper had the vehicle’s speed at 133 miles per hour on radar and attempted to stop the vehicle. The chase with the state patrol accompanied by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department entered into Hardin County on U.S. 20.The vehicle driven by Elhussan continued to elude the authorities and exited at the U.S. 65 exit south of Iowa Falls. Elhussan at one point turned off his headlights with speeds continuing between 125-133 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually lost control and got stuck in a ditch near Hardin County Road D-41 and JJ Avenue southeast of Buckeye. Elhussan was then apprehended by the troopers.. Elhussan is facing charges of Aggravated Eluding, Driving While Barred,Reckless Driving, Speeding, Improper Lane Change,Crossing Median Fully Controlled Access Facility, Operation Without Headlights, Failure to Obey a Stop Sign and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. He is being held in the Hardin County Jail in Eldora. There were no injuries reported.
Webster City Community School Board to meet Monday evening.
The Webster City Community School Board will get the latest on the district’s enrollment for the 2022-23 school year when they meet this Monday evening at 6:00 at the school administration building at 820 Des Moines Street. The board will make an interfund transfer for protective equipment for the 2022-23 school year. A special education contract with the Fort Dodge Community School District will be considered plus fundraising requests and contract recommendations. There will also be reports by school superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and from the board plus other matters.
Two people stabbed in late Saturday night incident
The Webster City Police Department was sent to 1544 Superior Street shortly before 11:30 Saturday night on a report of. an assault with injuries. When officers arrived, they learned that two males had been stabbed. Officers interviewed people in attendance at the location and learned that unknown assailants stabbed the...
