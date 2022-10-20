The Iowa State Patrol apprehended an Indiana motorist after a high speed chase late Sunday night in Hamilton and Hardin Counties. Reportedly a state trooper observed a vehicle operated by 25 year old Rushdi Elhussan of Lafayette,Indiana driving at a high rate of speed traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 near Highway 69 south of Blairsburg. The trooper had the vehicle’s speed at 133 miles per hour on radar and attempted to stop the vehicle. The chase with the state patrol accompanied by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department entered into Hardin County on U.S. 20.The vehicle driven by Elhussan continued to elude the authorities and exited at the U.S. 65 exit south of Iowa Falls. Elhussan at one point turned off his headlights with speeds continuing between 125-133 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually lost control and got stuck in a ditch near Hardin County Road D-41 and JJ Avenue southeast of Buckeye. Elhussan was then apprehended by the troopers.. Elhussan is facing charges of Aggravated Eluding, Driving While Barred,Reckless Driving, Speeding, Improper Lane Change,Crossing Median Fully Controlled Access Facility, Operation Without Headlights, Failure to Obey a Stop Sign and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. He is being held in the Hardin County Jail in Eldora. There were no injuries reported.

HARDIN COUNTY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO