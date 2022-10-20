Illinois quick hits: Watch for deer; Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill; wet winter predictions

Read full article on original website
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
PHOTOS: Goobers galore:southwest Georgia farmers are finishing up the fall peanut harvest
Peanut harvest season is wrapping up, but peanut buyers like DeMott Peanut Co. are still taking in trailers filled to the brim. While the June heat wave put a dent in peanut production, the 2022 crop of the legumes is still not bad. Georgia is the number one state in the production of peanuts, and the value of last year's crop was more than $740 million.
Hawaii bucks national downward trend in math, reading scores
(The Center Square) - Hawaii students improved their test scores in two of four measures included in the Nation's Report Card released Monday by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The report card measures reading and math performance for U.S. fourth and eighth-graders based on tests taken in early 2022....
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
Louisiana shows drop on nation's report card but fourth-grade reading a bright spot
BATON ROUGE, La. - Scores for Louisiana students fell in three of four grades on the nation’s report card but showed gains among fourth-grade readers amid a state push to improve dismal literacy rates, officials said Sunday. The declines took place in fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math and eighth-grade reading.
Report: North Carolina students lost ground during COVID-related school shutdowns
(The Center Square) — North Carolina student performance on the National Assessment of Education Progress last year mirrored a national trend of declining scores, including some results at the lowest level in 20 years. The NAEP, known as the Nation's Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for...
Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility
(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
Tennessee's Lee says schoolchildren won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to be clear that Tennessee’s schoolchildren will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. "I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom."
DeSantis pledges to implement permanent tax cuts in only debate with Crist
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor and now Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sparred Monday night in a lively one-hour debate full of personal attacks and interrupted by raucous audience members interjecting jeers and name-calling. While DeSantis and Crist presented different views on nearly...
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9
An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City. State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to...
Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print
Area residents all have Hurricane Ian stories — ranging from tragic to bothersome. Everyone in Southwest Florida was affected. Some believe relief from the damage has been delayed or denied by federal authorities. “Within seconds, I was denied,” said Abigail Toner, of North Port. She applied through Federal...
Early voting begins Monday in Texas, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Texas - Early voting gets underway this week. In Texas, early voting starts Monday and runs through Nov. 4. There are eight polling locations throughout Bowie County including the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston and the Southwest Center in Texarkana. In Arkansas, early voting also begins Monday and...
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
Outside spending flows into Nebraska congressional race between Bacon, Vargas
OMAHA — Millions of dollars have poured into the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, a hefty sum that analysts say reflects a competitive contest. In the neighboring 1st Congressional District, impressive, but not nearly as aggressive, spending also has occurred. Unsurprisingly for a Republican-dominated state and given...
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
Man sentenced to prison on sex-related charge involving Sarpy teen
OMAHA — A New York man has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for transporting a minor with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity. Armando Daniels, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Between January and...
Lawmakers pledge push to fund treatment, rehabilitation
Oklahoma state government has never lived up to the terms of the two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures that voters approved in 2016. State Question 780 reduced many nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors with the goal of reducing the state’s incarceration rates. The second initiative, State Question 781,...
