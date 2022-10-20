Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series
With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
Pinstripe Alley
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part One - The Current State
The season is over. Another year has passed, and how you evaluate it depends on what goal you set at the start of the season. For many Yankees fans, perhaps most, it's Championship or Bust. My formative years were spent with the heights of the Bronx Zoo in 77 and 78, followed by the futile search for glory from 1979 to 1996, so my definition of a good season is maybe a bit lower. Regardless, for me, a process person, the Hot Stove season, from the conclusion of the World Series to Opening Day is, in some ways, the most interesting part of the business.
Pinstripe Alley
So you got crushed by Houston: The Rational Assessment
Hey, no time like the present to try and look at this in as cool-headed a way as possible. Let's be blunt here: You can be as cool, as rational, as analytics-driven as you want to be, and nobody is going to be able to make a convincing case that getting swept by Houston is an acceptable result. It is not.
Pinstripe Alley
Boone, Cashman and the analytics
Well, I have been saying it from Day 1 of Boones hiring. He is a puppet who has no feel for the game, the ultimate yes man for Cashman and the analytics. The entire season no continuity, no player knows on a daily basis what their job is, who's on 1st, what's on second and I don't know is on 3rd, add this this in, confusion made out the lineup. HORRIBLE! Now that the pain and suffering is over thanks to idiotic analytical decisions, here is the exit door, both of you leave your ID on the table walk through it and do not let the door hit you in the you know where. Oh, by the way take that idiotic number crunching analytic department with you. What a bunch of losers! I wish George was around just to fire Boone after that Saturday night fiasco against the Guardians, what does brainless do once again in the ALCS, brings Schmitt in thinking that he will get different results, did Boone ever look up the meaning of idiot in the dictionary?
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/25/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Here’s some frightening news: MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand cites anonymous sources who believe the Dodgers will make a serious run at Aaron Judge this winter. LA is set to have a huge amount of money come off the payroll if they let players like Trea Turner and Craig Kimbrel walk, and Feinsand writes the Dodgers would be willing to move fellow superstar Mookie Betts to second base more often to accommodate Judge.
Pinstripe Alley
Nestor Cortes pulled from ALCS Game 4 with groin injury
In the face of a three games-to-none deficit to the Astros, a long rain delay, a punchless offense, and a dispirited fan base, the Yankees did have one legitimate hope in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. They would be handing the ball to fan favorite Nestor Cortes, who had a surprisingly consistent All-Star season in 2022 and helped save the Yankees’ bacon in the do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians. Cortes was terrific on short rest, so there was certainly reason to hope that at the very least, he could keep the Yankees in the game on Sunday night.
Pinstripe Alley
Press Statement from Baseball Commissioner 2028
I’m not clear when the trend began that explains why we’re being attacked by sportswriters. But clearly having the final World Series game played on Christmas Eve is less than desirable and I take responsibility for this on behalf of the Major League baseball owners. It seems that...
Pinstripe Alley
2022 ALCS Game 3: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros
The Yankees dropped two close contests to open up the American League Championship Series in Houston, and while it is natural to look at each of those games and acknowledge that they could’ve easily gone another way, the reality is that the Yankees are in a hole right now. A loss in Game 3 would be devastating and all but a death knell on the 2022 season.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/23/22
There’s been plenty of stumbles for the Yankees this year, but after every one there’s been a silver lining on the horizon. If there’s one now, it’s about to get eclipsed — the Yankees are facing a 3-0 deficit to the Houston Astros, and after two close contests they got spanked in their own ballpark. One more loss ends their season short of a World Series berth for the 13th year in a row, and they have to win four straight against a juggernaut that they’ve been unable to solve for years. That’s about as bleak as it gets.
Pinstripe Alley
Jameson Taillon: Gold Glover?
The idea of a gold glove for a pitcher is fundamentally a weird concept. Pitchers very rarely make any defensive plays (except for you know, pitching), but they will occasionally run into the ball. However, pitchers only take the mound once every five or so days. This means that a pitcher will have less than one-fifth the opportunities (at most) that a position player will have in the regular season to have the ball hit toward them.
Pinstripe Alley
ALCS Game 3 Player of the Game: No
As the Yankees have gone along in this year’s playoffs, we’ve been handing out a Player of the Game for every single game, win or loss. Obviously in the wins, there’s usually more than one person who had a performance worthy of note. Even in the losses, there’s usually been at least one guy who’s helped keep the Yankees in things. Prior to yesterday, all of the Yankees’ losses had gone down to the wire, and there’s always still been a performance worthy of highlighting.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The past week saw the Yankees narrowly avert an upset at the hands of the Guardians, only to get soundly defeated in a sweep thanks to Houston. It was an eye-opening, humbling, and frustrating loss all around, punctuated by moments where the game could have easily been in their grasp followed by the eventual failure to capitalize. The Astros, to their credit, bent but never broke and took everything that the Yankees gave them in return and ran with it. Just like that, the Yankees’ season is over and we’re left to pick up the pieces mentally on a year that was filled with so many questions.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees sure do make it hard to remain optimistic
I try really, really hard to be optimistic when it comes to sports. On account of some things I’ve talked about on this site in the past, optimism doesn’t exactly come easy to me, so it really does take a concerted effort on my part to remain hopeful each season. I’ve been a writer for this site since last year’s trade deadline, and I’ve purposely tried to make sure that my content remained as positive as possible — I tried defending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defense in the early-going (boy was I wrong), and I tried to create some narrative magic around this team on a couple occasions. In fact, I think the most negative thing I’ve written this year was when I compared this team’s second half to a Marx Brothers farce.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ pitching staff did its job in Houston
The Houston Astros are taking a 2-0 lead over the Yankees back to New York. Their pitching, led by Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Ryan Pressly in the ninth inning has repeatedly fooled the so-called Bronx Bombers, to the point they have scored just four runs in two games. That...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Astros 5: Fortress of offensive ineptitude
In order to win baseball games, a team is required to score runs. All the run prevention in the world can only get you so far, and for the Yankees in this series, things have been most dire in that department. History will look back at this game with Gerrit...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Astros 6: Season ends in sweep after costly late mistake
Thanks to three listless performances, the Yankees went into Game 4 of the ALCS needing a win to keep their season alive. Well, you can say a lot of things about that game, as the performance wasn’t listless; it just ended up being frustrating in different ways. The Yankees’...
Pinstripe Alley
Will Josh Donaldson make an adjustment before it’s too late?
Josh Donaldson, while past his prime years, was still a very productive hitter in 2021, and a great fit in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup. In fact, I wrote about his potential as a productive hitter in March. To put it straight, I was still high on Donaldson. He is an extremely gifted hitter. It’d be silly to not give him a some credit for how many hitters think about swing planes and swing changes.
Pinstripe Alley
ALCS Game 4 Reaction: The season ends on another backbreaker to Houston
It is so, so rough to talk about the end of a year. It comes so suddenly, and even though everyone knows going into the playoffs that your run can end in an instant, it doesn’t feel real until it does. The Yankees were underdogs in this ALCS against the Astros, both in terms of their play this year and in their historic matchup, but the end came quicker than most would’ve expected. A four-game sweep at the hands of the team that they’ve all but declared public enemy No. 1 is about as devastating an end that they could’ve conceived.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ front office is the real culprit for playoff woes
When things start to fall apart, it becomes easy to start blaming the person who is ostensibly in charge of the daily management of the team. For the Yankees, that man is skipper Aaron Boone. With the failures in the playoffs, he will become the favorite scapegoat for any failures during this season, whether by fans or pundits.
Pinstripe Alley
The inertia of the Yankees
The Yankees’ 2022 season is over. We have an entire winter to get through everything that went wrong with this team this season, to speculate on what if any free agent moves will be made. We’ll even have time to break down exactly the ways that Brian Cashman’s offseason strategy completely backfired: Josh Donaldson’s bat completely disappeared and he’s under contract for another season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ben Rortvedt didn’t play a single game, and with all due respect to Lou Trivino, the trade deadline was a bust.
Comments / 0