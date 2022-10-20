ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bizarre moment a WALLABY is spotted hopping down UK street leaving locals stunned

By Joe Morgan
 4 days ago

SHOCKED neighbours were caught on the hop after a wallaby bounced down their street in Gateshead.

The curious creature was filmed on a morning jump around an estate in Chopwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JqTB_0igsyp4800
A wallaby is pictured bouncing down a street in Gateshead Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHVMv_0igsyp4800
Gareth Powell said: 'I couldn’t quite believe it. We hope it doesn’t go on the main road' Credit: SWNS

Residents say the animal has given the slip to cops and RSPCA officers trying for days to rescue it, and no one knows where it came from.

Gareth Powell, 41, shared a clip of the lost animal outside his house.

He said: “I couldn’t quite believe it. We hope it doesn’t go on the main road.

Gareth added: "We were just getting my daughter ready for nursery and my girlfriend went into the spare room and she shouted through to have a look out of the window.

"I pulled up the blinds and there was a wallaby.

"I got my phone as I quick as I could and tried to film as much as I could.

"Apparently it's been on the loose for a few days and has been spotted down the woods at the bottom of the estate.

"The police and RSPCA know about it but they haven't been able to catch it - they're on a wild goose chase.

"I then saw it again later on at the entrance to the estate, near the main road so hopefully it's OK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4lQs_0igsyp4800
Gareth said: 'I pulled up the blinds and there was a wallaby' Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KA6o_0igsyp4800
Gareth added: 'I got my phone as I quick as I could and tried to film as much as I could' Credit: SWNS

