Central Florida receives millions of dollars to fight homelessness

ORLANDO, Fla. — While in Orlando Monday, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge awarded the Central Florida region several federal grants to fight homelessness. It was a total of more than $8.4 million. What You Need To Know. Money is being put toward fighting homelessness.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
CDL training at LSSC sets course for new career

William “Bill” Wilkins began his CDL training with two goals in mind: to be able to create a better work-life balance and have a stable plan for the future. Wilkins, who was born and raised in Central Florida, didn’t always plan to be a truck driver. However, after spending 30 years working in retail, banking, and home improvement, he decided it was time to change lanes and take a new exit toward a career with a bright future.
FCSO: Special Operation DRIVE Taking Place In Flagler County

BUNNELL, FL – In an effort to reverse the increasing rate of traffic fatalities in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and our partners will conduct a special version of Operation DRIVE (Distracted & Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement) prior Halloween. The one-day county-wide traffic safety operation...
Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms

Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...

