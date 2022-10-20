Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
Bay News 9
Central Florida receives millions of dollars to fight homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — While in Orlando Monday, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge awarded the Central Florida region several federal grants to fight homelessness. It was a total of more than $8.4 million. What You Need To Know. Money is being put toward fighting homelessness.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
aroundosceola.com
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Orange County Clerk’s Office helps those affected by domestic violence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Orange County Clerk of Courts wants to remind the community it is an advocate for putting an end to the violence. The Clerk of Court’s office is a local resource for those affected directly and indirectly by...
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
leesburg-news.com
CDL training at LSSC sets course for new career
William “Bill” Wilkins began his CDL training with two goals in mind: to be able to create a better work-life balance and have a stable plan for the future. Wilkins, who was born and raised in Central Florida, didn’t always plan to be a truck driver. However, after spending 30 years working in retail, banking, and home improvement, he decided it was time to change lanes and take a new exit toward a career with a bright future.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Special Operation DRIVE Taking Place In Flagler County
BUNNELL, FL – In an effort to reverse the increasing rate of traffic fatalities in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and our partners will conduct a special version of Operation DRIVE (Distracted & Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement) prior Halloween. The one-day county-wide traffic safety operation...
mynews13.com
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
fox35orlando.com
Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms
Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...
