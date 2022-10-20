ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me

Pen to paper, sweating, stressing, pressing down the newly sharpened pencil so hard that I’m basically carving my words into this piece of notebook paper, with the edge still untorn. I am putting my entire heart into writing this letter, even though I know in the back of my mind that it’s going to go just as well as the last time. I have been putting off writing this out, because I knew that I would be too scared to even give it to him. This exact situation has happened so many times before, I finally tell the person I’ve had feelings for them, and they take it terribly. Trying to find anyone else here that is gay has been a struggle. It almost feels like an infinite barren desert populated only by me. Everyone says I should wait to find someone, make it more special, but seeing everyone around me finding someone makes me feel like I’m missing out, but finding anyone that I even have a chance with is basically hopeless. It’s basically a shot in the dark, an assumption at someone's sexuality. Any time I try to make something work with someone, it never gets anywhere, because even if they are gay, I can’t blame them for not wanting to be open about it, it’s hard where we live. I finish my letter, and write “To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me.”
My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
If A Man Truly Loves You

He will move mountains to be with you. He will call you, text you and let you know how important you are to him. He will never go ghost and he will always respect you. He will call you beautiful or pretty. He not only says you’re his world, but shows you with his actions. A man who loves you will not leave any doubts in your mind about how he feels about you. A man who loves you, makes you a priority. Life is too short, don’t settle for anything less.
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Opinion: You Can Have A Relationship With A Narcissist But It Will Be One-Sided

From a young age, we develop certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not necessarily true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. That being said, many victims of narcissistic abuse ask the following question:
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.

