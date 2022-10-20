Read full article on original website
Related
This is What Happened When I Didn't Believe The Narcissist's Lies
The consequence I faced of rebelling against the narcissist in my family. A narcissist is always out for themselves in any situation. They are only out for themselves — that's an obvious fact, isn't it? All in the narcissist's pursuit of self-satisfaction — there is no limit for them.
When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There
We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.
teenink.com
To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me
Pen to paper, sweating, stressing, pressing down the newly sharpened pencil so hard that I’m basically carving my words into this piece of notebook paper, with the edge still untorn. I am putting my entire heart into writing this letter, even though I know in the back of my mind that it’s going to go just as well as the last time. I have been putting off writing this out, because I knew that I would be too scared to even give it to him. This exact situation has happened so many times before, I finally tell the person I’ve had feelings for them, and they take it terribly. Trying to find anyone else here that is gay has been a struggle. It almost feels like an infinite barren desert populated only by me. Everyone says I should wait to find someone, make it more special, but seeing everyone around me finding someone makes me feel like I’m missing out, but finding anyone that I even have a chance with is basically hopeless. It’s basically a shot in the dark, an assumption at someone's sexuality. Any time I try to make something work with someone, it never gets anywhere, because even if they are gay, I can’t blame them for not wanting to be open about it, it’s hard where we live. I finish my letter, and write “To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me.”
Slate
My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
themindsjournal.com
If A Man Truly Loves You
He will move mountains to be with you. He will call you, text you and let you know how important you are to him. He will never go ghost and he will always respect you. He will call you beautiful or pretty. He not only says you’re his world, but shows you with his actions. A man who loves you will not leave any doubts in your mind about how he feels about you. A man who loves you, makes you a priority. Life is too short, don’t settle for anything less.
The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
Woman Refusing to Marry Man Unless He Proposes With Ring Made Out of His Mother’s Ashes
An older survey showed that 1 in 4 women have turned down a marriage proposal before and of those women, about 23% regret saying no. There are plenty of valid reasons to turn down a proposal from not being ready for marriage to doubts about the person being the one for you. But one woman's reasoning for turning down a proposal is quite unique.
Bride’s Family Angry After Getting Invoiced by Relative Who Wasn’t Invited to Wedding
A Redditor posted a now-viral blog on the social media site's AITA ("Am I the a**hole") wanting to know if they were in the wrong for invoicing a relative who didn't invite them to their wedding. This is after the family member seemingly took advantage of the fact that OP...
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Your uncontrollable outbursts at your partner could be a sign that you're in a seriously abusive relationship
Reactive abuse isn't the same as mutual abuse: With reactive abuse, the victim only resorts to abusive behavior as a survival mechanism.
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
It's difficult to not get defensive and maybe a little combative when someone messes with your kid, especially if you're dealing with a perpetual bully. If they're young kids, you might approach their parents and discuss the behavior issue. Article continues below advertisement. Hopefully, this conversation leads to the other...
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
I “Quiet Quit” My Marriage, Staying for the Money and for Our Kids, Even Though I Was Miserable
“We need to go to marriage therapy now!” my husband cried out. I’d just told him I was leaving him. He said I’d blindsided him, and demanded we go to marriage therapy right that moment.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Opinion: You Can Have A Relationship With A Narcissist But It Will Be One-Sided
From a young age, we develop certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not necessarily true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. That being said, many victims of narcissistic abuse ask the following question:
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
New mother decides she wants to give up her adopted children and leaves them at doorstep
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were entrusted with your God children after the death of a friend? Would you step up and do the job that you probably never expected to do, because how often does this actually happen, right?
Comments / 7