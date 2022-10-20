ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lindsey Graham must testify before 2020 election grand jury in Georgia, appeals court rules

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dndBb_0igstwhw00

Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in the state, an appeals court ruled.

The Republican politician from South Carolina had asked the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court ruling requiring him to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury.

“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal,” the 11th Circuit said in its ruling which was released on Thursday.

The grand jury wants to question Mr Graham about a phone call he conducted with Georgia election officials following election day 2020, when Mr Trump refused to accept he had lost the state to Joe Biden.

Lawyers for Mr Graham argued that a subpoena to get his testimony violated the speech and debate clause of the US Constitution, which protects members of Congress from legal exposure over their comments on legislative business.

That argument was rejected by the appeals court.

“As the court determined, there is significant dispute about whether his phone calls with Georgia election officials were legislative investigations at all,” the appeals court ruling stated.

“The court’s partial quashal enabled a process through which that dispute can be resolved.”

Mr Graham is now likely to appeal the decision, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation was originally based on Mr Trump’s January 2021 controversial phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” the votes necessary for his campaign to win the state over Joe Biden.

It now also includes the fake elector scheme, threats and harassment against election workers and other issues.

Mr Trump himself has accused Ms Willis of “spending almost all of her waking hours” on “attempting to prosecute a very popular president, Donald J Trump” rather than focusing on violent crime in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pro-Trump group led by Michael Flynn ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys

A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.But in reality, the surveyors fed responses to the America Project and misrepresented their answers, which were...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

A domestic abuse survivor won a milestone Supreme Court case. She was found dead four months later

Isacco Saada, an Italian citizen, and Narkis Golan, a US citizen, married in Italy in 2014.Four years later, she fled Italy for the US with their child and moved into a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.Saada was violent towards Golan from the outset of their relationship, including in front of their son, according to court records. Golan sought a “get,” a Jewish document of divorce, from the beginning of their marriage.In June, the US Supreme Court unanimously issued a breakthrough decision that determined that Golan could not be legally forced to return her son to his abusive father, overriding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Conservatives defend DeSantis after story claims he used to pronounce Thai like ‘thigh’ to test dates

A Twitter debate between a journalist and supporters of Ron DeSantis is airing the Florida governor’s dirty laundry -- specifically, the way he allegedly used to conduct himself on first dates while in college.In a tweet shared by ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis, he highlights a sentence from a Financial Times profile on the Republican lawmaker where he quotes college friends and acquaintances who knew him from his years at Yale University and after.The overall portrait painted in the feature, which quotes sources close to the firebrand conservative who is poised to run for president in 2024, relies on small...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————————-ONLY ON AP———————————-POLL-CLIMATE-CHANGE — A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

DeSantis v Crist debate – live: Polls and news on Florida gubernatorial debate

Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the civic center on a recent night in a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.”As Auditor Paddy McGuire, a Democrat, navigated the room, he was bombarded with questions from voters, some of whom have spent the past two years marinating in paranoia about the 2020 presidential election. Were there illegal immigrants on the county’s voting rolls? What surveillance was used to make sure the drop boxes where voters can deposit...
MASON COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Conservatives rally around Tucker Carlson’s son Buckley amid nepotism allegations

Conservatives are rallying behind the son of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Buckley, a top staffer in Congress, claiming the 25-year-old didn’t benefit from the association with his famous and influential father, after backroom GOP gossip allegedly inspired the Fox host to verbally threaten a Republican representative he thought accused his son of nepotism in the press.Buckley Carlson is communications director for Representative Jim Banks of Indiana.The mini-scandal began when The Daily Beast ran a on story on Friday about jostling among the GOP for leadership positions after the midterms.In the story, an anonymous “GOP strategist” described Rep Banks...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

OLD To many in football-mad rural Georgia Herschel Walker is a hero – to others he’s a hypocrite

There’s a buzz when The Trojans bound onto the field – zipping with speed and elasticity even if they are half-blinded by the stadium lights.The Trojans of Johnson County High School are something of a powerhouse in this part of Georgia, winning the first of several state championships all the way back in 1979 with the help of a certain Herschel Walker.Walker, of course, is not on the team tonight, but there is excitement about 18-year running back Germivey Tucker, who is close to breaking one of the former player’s records set decades ago.And everyone remembers Walker as the startlingly...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president's Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of classified government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP for hypocrisy on student debt loan relief: ‘Who in the hell do they think they are?’

Joe Biden blasted Republican opposition to his student debt relief programme, calling out by name several GOP critics who had seen millions of dollars in pandemic loans forgiven.“I don’t want to hear it from Maga Republican officials,” Mr Biden said during a speech at the historically black Delaware State University in Dover on Friday. The president said Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband had more than over $180,000 in business loans forgiven in the Paycheck Protection Programme. “(Greene) said it’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle-class Americans.”He went on to say Florida GOP lawmaker...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming.Democrats in Congress approved the Inflation Reduction Act in August, handing President Joe Biden a hard-fought triumph on priorities that his party hopes will bolster prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. Biden and Democratic lawmakers have touted the new law as a milestone achievement leading into the midterm elections, and environmental...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis refuses to say whether he will run for president in 2024 in Florida gubernatorial debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to say in a debate against Democrat Charlie Crist whether he would seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024. The incumbent governor has become a Republican hero for his lax approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, opposing vaccine mandates, and hardline policies against LGBTQ+ rights. All of this has elevated him in the eyes of major Republican donors who have hoped he would make a run for the White House. During the debate, Mr Crist, himself a former Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 before he switched parties, criticised him for mentioning President Joe...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy