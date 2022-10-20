ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uwm.edu

200 Black and Latino MPS students get a glimpse at college at UWM

Approximately 200 young Black and Latino men visited the UWM campus Thursday, Oct. 20, to get a taste of campus life, meet mentors and learn how to support each other while changing stereotypes that affect them. They were part of a new collaboration between the university and the Milwaukee Public...
