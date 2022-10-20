ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

'I love them, but Saturday ... we've got to get the win': UNT linebacker returns home for UTSA game

By Brett Vito bvito@dentonrc.com Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7fV3_0igsmXwe00
North Texas linebaker Kevin Wood lines up during the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech last week. Wood came back from an ankle injury that kept him out of five games to post one of his best games with 11 tackles against the Bulldogs. The San Antonio native will have a homecoming of sorts when UNT faces UTSA at the Alamodome on Saturday. Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

Time seemed to drag on over the last few weeks for North Texas linebacker Kevin Wood.

The San Antonio native started UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP but finished with just three tackles. Due to an ankle injury that kept him out for five weeks, that was all the action he had for nearly the entire first half of his junior season, He sat through UNT’s near-miss at Memphis, as well as tough losses to SMU and UNLV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for […]
FORT WORTH, TX
texashsfootball.com

UTSA Vet Brenden Brady Continues His Run

Former Cibolo Steele running back Brenden Brady has been on Texas HS Football’s radar for a while. After all, in his senior year with the Knights, we had a sit-down interview with Brady about his upcoming college career. You can find that interview here. Now in his final stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lindsey Scott Jr., former SEC QB from class of 2016, on pace for Division 1 passing TD record

Lindsey Scott Jr., the starting quarterback for University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, is having a season for the ages. Scott, unbelievably, is in his 7th year of college eligibility. He enrolled at LSU as a member of the class of 2016, before heading to East Mississippi Community College, the junior college program made famous by the Netflix series “Last Chance U”. From there, he ended up at Missouri, then transferred to FCS Nicholls State where, according to his bio, is 6th in school history in passing yards after just 18 games. His 990 rushing yards also led the Southland Conference in 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
DALLAS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Beloved San Antonio Radio Host Russell Rush Remembered

Beloved radio host Russell Rush has died following a long battle with cancer. Rush, who was a host and program director of San Antonio's 96.1 Now, announced in 2019 that he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma,. Earlier in the week, Rush's wife Saralyn shared he had entered home hospice care. His...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy