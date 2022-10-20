Read full article on original website
Victoria Stumpf of Rockwell City
Victoria T. Stumpf 78, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Rockwell City, with Fr. Lynn Bruch and Fr. Michael Amadeo concelebrating at the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial of casket will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Rockwell City, with a Parish Rosary at 3:30p.m. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Palmer & Swank Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Barb Wieland
Barb Wieland, 81 of Carroll, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott, assisted by Deacon Dave Prenger. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and the St. John Paul II Choir. Lector will be Frank Comito. Gift Bearers will be Barb’s grandchildren. Eucharistic Minister will be Mary Jo Wieland. Casket Bearers will be Nick Kirsch, Ryan Hagge, Sean Hicks, Brady Burkheimer, Brett Burkheimer, and Dan McLean. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Ronald Lee Keat of Auburn
Ronald Lee Keat, age 68, of Auburn, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Chaplain Peg Scheidt officiating. Casket bearers will be Dave Potthoff, Justin Potthoff, Brian Keat, Jason Daniel, Pat Lawler, and Kenny Lawler. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Auburn with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
Support The Animal Rescue Of Carroll Monday At Latest Drive-Thru Dinner
The Animal Rescue of Carroll is hosting its latest drive-thru dinner fundraiser tomorrow (Monday) night. Karen Schouten, a volunteer with the organization, says they have come to rely on the money raised from events like this to support the shelter. Volunteers will serve meals from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m....
Dispute Over Abandoned Carroll Property Goes To Trial In December
A civil suit between the City of Carroll and the owners of an abandoned apartment building concerning property ownership has been scheduled for the end of this year. The structure at the center of the dispute sits at 408 W. 7th Street and is owned by Pamela and James Nieland of Carroll. According to a petition filed by the City of Carroll in Carroll County District Court, the property has been vacant since 2014. The city notified the owners in June 2019 that the structure did not meet the city’s housing code and was deemed unfit for human occupancy. In January 2021, officials reached an agreement with the owners to have the property habitable no later than March 1, 2022. However, no work was completed at the site before the deadline, and attempts to sell the property were unsuccessful. The matter now heads to the courts to determine ownership. The non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 8 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
Eight People Injured In Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Sunday In Crawford County
Authorities have released additional details regarding a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County early Sunday morning that injured eight people. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near Lincoln Way. Authorities say a 2015 Honda Pilot, operated by a 17-year-old from Storm Lake, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2012 GMC Acadia, driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The 17-year-old driver and three teenage passengers in the Honda, all of Storm Lake, were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison by Crawford County Emergency Medical Services and private vehicle for injuries sustained in the crash. Segebart and the three passengers in her car, including an eight-year-old child, were also transported for treatment. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Denison Fire Department, Denison Police Department, and other local agencies assisted at the scene. Law enforcement has not released the juveniles’ names as the incident remains under investigation.
Lake City Council Opens Search For New City Administrator
The Lake City Council has started the process of finding the community’s next city administrator. Eric Wood, who served as Lake City Administrator since 2017, tendered his resignation last week after allegations surfaced that he had provided fraudulent information regarding Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification for two former Lake City Police Department officers. Wood is currently on paid administrative leave, which will continue until his resignation is effective at the end of the calendar year. Interim City Administrator Lee Vogt says Wood has agreed to serve as a consultant while the search for his replacement is underway.
