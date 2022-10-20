ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countries Where Cryptocurrency Is Legal and Illegal

Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in the past few years. The Pew Research Center estimates 9 in 10 Americans have heard about crypto. From Matt Damon’s infamous Super Bowl ad to President Joe Biden’s March executive order asking the government to look into the risks posed by digital currencies, crypto is a hotter topic now than ever before.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
EWN

Crypto Exchange Bittrex Fined $30 Million For Breaking US Sanctions

Bittrex will be remitting $30 million to the OFAC in its bid to settle the allegations levied by the US watchdog. OFAC had claimed that Bittrex had violated sanctions imposed by the US by engaging with customers from sanctioned jurisdictions. Crypto exchange Bittrex has settled with the US Treasury department...
thesource.com

Crypto Investors Accuse Coinbase of Turning a Blind Eye To Massive Cryptocurrency Scam

Coinbase has been sued by nearly 100 of its users, who claim that the cryptocurrency giant ignored their complaints and took no action when scammers were able to exploit its Coinbase Wallet to drain tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from their individual Coinbase accounts. These individuals claim to have lost a total of over $21 million dollars as a result.
EWN

U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions

Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
EWN

Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg

Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
EWN

Portugal To Introduce 28% Crypto Tax In 2023 Budget

Authorities plan to introduce a tax on digital assets gains starting in 2023. Bloomberg reported that Portugal’s budget for next year includes a 28% crypto gains tax on virtual currencies held for less than 12 months. Crypto acquired and held for longer than a year will continue to enjoy...
EWN

Tether: USDT Is Not Backed By Commercial Paper Anymore

Tether has eliminated commercial paper from its reserves. U.S Treasury Bills (T-Bills) now make up the bulk of Tether’s reserves. Tether has been steadily decreasing exposure to commercial paper to enhance security and stability. The firm had committed to eliminating its commercial paper holdings in June. Tether, the firm...
EWN

Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Is Now Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms Via Dubious Phishing Links

Lazarus is now exploiting Japanese crypto platforms. Lazarus is a North Korean hacking group responsible for executing multiple cyber attacks on various crypto firms. A joint statement released by the local police and the financial services of Japan outlines how the infamous North Korean hacker group Lazarus is now targeting Japanese crypto firms by sending dubious phishing links to multiple Japanese crypto platforms.
EWN

European Commission Prepares Pilot For Ethereum DeFi Surveillance

A public call for tender was launched by the EU Commission last week. The call is for a study geared toward developing automated monitoring systems and compliance oversight for decentralized finance. DeFi operations in the Ethereum ecosystem are the main target for the commission’s so-called “embedded supervision”.
EWN

Ripple (XRP) Is the Most Traded Crypto in Japan After BTC and ETH

The XRP coin has become one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in Japan, only behind BTC and ETH. BitBank, BitFlyer, and GMO are the three major exchanges where it is traded the most. The high trading volumes are likely because the legal case between Ripple and the SEC is ending....
