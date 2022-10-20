Read full article on original website
Countries Where Cryptocurrency Is Legal and Illegal
Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in the past few years. The Pew Research Center estimates 9 in 10 Americans have heard about crypto. From Matt Damon’s infamous Super Bowl ad to President Joe Biden’s March executive order asking the government to look into the risks posed by digital currencies, crypto is a hotter topic now than ever before.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Fined $30 Million For Breaking US Sanctions
Bittrex will be remitting $30 million to the OFAC in its bid to settle the allegations levied by the US watchdog. OFAC had claimed that Bittrex had violated sanctions imposed by the US by engaging with customers from sanctioned jurisdictions. Crypto exchange Bittrex has settled with the US Treasury department...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for response to record-border crossings: 'Lots of words. No solutions'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was attacked on social media for her response to reports on record numbers of border encounters on Monday.
thesource.com
Crypto Investors Accuse Coinbase of Turning a Blind Eye To Massive Cryptocurrency Scam
Coinbase has been sued by nearly 100 of its users, who claim that the cryptocurrency giant ignored their complaints and took no action when scammers were able to exploit its Coinbase Wallet to drain tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from their individual Coinbase accounts. These individuals claim to have lost a total of over $21 million dollars as a result.
U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions
Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
Ark Investments’ Yassine Elmandjra Is Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Bitcoin Will Hit 1 Million Per Coin By 2030.
Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmamdjra believes that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by the year 2030. Earlier, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investments, had also reiterated a similar statement, adding that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. Ark Investments management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is incredibly bullish...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Crypto Exchange FTX partners With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Debit Cards in 40 Countries: CNBC
Payments giant Visa is teaming up with Global Crypto Exchange FTX to offer credit cards in 40 countries. These debit cars are already available in the US and link users directly with their FTX cryptocurrency account. With this move, users will be able to spend their crypto directly from their...
Portugal To Introduce 28% Crypto Tax In 2023 Budget
Authorities plan to introduce a tax on digital assets gains starting in 2023. Bloomberg reported that Portugal’s budget for next year includes a 28% crypto gains tax on virtual currencies held for less than 12 months. Crypto acquired and held for longer than a year will continue to enjoy...
European Parliament Passes Resolution on Crypto Tax and Blockchain Use To Make Tax Collection More Efficient
Members of the Parliament of the European Union passed a non-binding resolution that is related to the taxation of the crypto asset class and the use of blockchain tech to make tax collection more efficient. One suggestion the resolution made was for the Commission to consider converting a crypto asset...
Binance Blows Crypto Exchange Competitors Away With 55% Dominance Over Spot Trading Volume
Crypto exchange Binance powered over half of the total spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, per data from The Block Research. Changpeng Zhao’s exchange also leads trading volume for crypto derivative products. The platform is miles ahead of other exchanges with the closest competitor being Upbit. Binance.US...
Tether: USDT Is Not Backed By Commercial Paper Anymore
Tether has eliminated commercial paper from its reserves. U.S Treasury Bills (T-Bills) now make up the bulk of Tether’s reserves. Tether has been steadily decreasing exposure to commercial paper to enhance security and stability. The firm had committed to eliminating its commercial paper holdings in June. Tether, the firm...
European Union Issues Fresh Sanctions Against Russia, Bans All Cross-Border Cryptocurrency Payments From Russian Accounts
The European Union has issued a list of fresh sanctions imposed on Russia. In the newly announced sanctions by the EU, the organisation is banning Russia from conducting cross-border payments in cryptocurrency. The European Union has issued a new statement online, outlining a new set of restrictions imposed on Russia.
There is a rosy projection for the US economy. Americans may not have felt it
The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills.
Oil prices settle up; China demand hopes outweigh recession worry
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up on Friday as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening U.S. dollar outweighed concern about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.
Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Is Now Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms Via Dubious Phishing Links
Lazarus is now exploiting Japanese crypto platforms. Lazarus is a North Korean hacking group responsible for executing multiple cyber attacks on various crypto firms. A joint statement released by the local police and the financial services of Japan outlines how the infamous North Korean hacker group Lazarus is now targeting Japanese crypto firms by sending dubious phishing links to multiple Japanese crypto platforms.
European Commission Prepares Pilot For Ethereum DeFi Surveillance
A public call for tender was launched by the EU Commission last week. The call is for a study geared toward developing automated monitoring systems and compliance oversight for decentralized finance. DeFi operations in the Ethereum ecosystem are the main target for the commission’s so-called “embedded supervision”.
Ripple (XRP) Is the Most Traded Crypto in Japan After BTC and ETH
The XRP coin has become one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in Japan, only behind BTC and ETH. BitBank, BitFlyer, and GMO are the three major exchanges where it is traded the most. The high trading volumes are likely because the legal case between Ripple and the SEC is ending....
