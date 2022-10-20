Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Ice skating returning to Jeffersonville starting late November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice skating is returning to Jeffersonville. For the first time in five years, the city is opening a rink for the winter. Before, the rink was set up at the corner of Market and Spring streets. Now, it'll return to The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Opening...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills hosting 'Horrorpalooza' weekend after Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waverly Hills Sanatorium is helping to keep the spooky season going, even after Halloween. It's hosting a Horrorpalooza weekend after Halloween, Nov. 4-6. Familiar faces from horror films such as the "Halloween" movies and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be there greeting fans. The weekend will also...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood hosts annual Halloween Bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit. The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash. There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel. The event was free and open to...
wdrb.com
Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory holds annual 'Home Run Halloween' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween was hit out of the park on Saturday in downtown Louisville. Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory hosted its seventh annual Home Run Halloween event. There was free admission for children, trick-or-treating inside the museum and a special-edition mini baseball bat. "This is all about our...
wdrb.com
Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
wdrb.com
First-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday at local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
Nonprofits rappel from downtown Louisville hotel to raise awareness, funding for Down Syndrome
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two nonprofits teamed up to give people a reason to rappel from a tall building on Saturday. Down Syndrome of Louisville and Critically Loved held 'Rappel for a Reason' at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Louisville. Around 70 participants went "Over the Edge" and rappelled 18 stories to raise funding for the nonprofits.
wdrb.com
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Local young pool player takes his talents to a Junior World Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A young local pool player is preparing for a World competition. Keith Kaiser joins the talented Hayden Ernst before the upcoming tournament. He's not even a teenager and he's getting asked to play with the older kids. Hayden “Mav Man” Ernst has made his mark in...
wdrb.com
Walgreens permanently closing stores to impact some pharmacy customers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The commute to pick up prescriptions will soon take longer for some in Louisville, as a major pharmacy retailer announced it will close four stores. Walgreens will permanently close four of its Louisville locations next month, and relocation addresses are already posted outside the stores that will close.
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
wdrb.com
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
wdrb.com
Business leaders visit New Albany to discuss opportunities with Prosser vocational students
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students and business leaders got together Monday at a New Albany vocational school to discuss career opportunities that will be available as soon as they graduate. More than 70 representatives from colleges, businesses and the military were on hand at the Prosser Career and Technical...
wdrb.com
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
wdrb.com
Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot through Tuesday at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can also drop off ballots in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street.
wdrb.com
Mexican restaurant Con Huevos opens new location near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Con Huevos location officially opened Monday on Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown. It's the fourth location for the Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant that's influenced by Guadalajara culture. The restaurant was founded by husband and wife owners, Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo. "It is a...
wdrb.com
'Nation's Report Card' shows devastating setbacks in Louisville and across the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New test results released Monday show major declines for students across the country, including in Louisville. It's called the "Nation's Report Card." What is showed is the largest drop in math scores ever, with reading scores dropping to levels not seen since 1992. Those who study...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Things to like -- and worry about -- after Louisville's first basketball scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you worried that the growing emotional investment in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program would subside after several dozen former Cardinals celebrated Louisville Live at Slugger Field Friday night, find another reason to fret — like about beating Bellarmine in the season opener Nov. 9.
