Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Waverly Hills hosting 'Horrorpalooza' weekend after Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waverly Hills Sanatorium is helping to keep the spooky season going, even after Halloween. It's hosting a Horrorpalooza weekend after Halloween, Nov. 4-6. Familiar faces from horror films such as the "Halloween" movies and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be there greeting fans. The weekend will also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood hosts annual Halloween Bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit. The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash. There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel. The event was free and open to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday at local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot through Tuesday at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can also drop off ballots in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Mexican restaurant Con Huevos opens new location near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Con Huevos location officially opened Monday on Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown. It's the fourth location for the Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant that's influenced by Guadalajara culture. The restaurant was founded by husband and wife owners, Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo. "It is a...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
LOUISVILLE, KY

