ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Walking into a room alone is never easy for me” – Meghan Markle Discusses Aftermath of ‘bombshell’ Oprah Interview

By Shraddha Das
netflixjunkie.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

After New Interview, Meghan Markle was Spotted Shopping With Oversized Hat in Montecito

The vicious cycle of the internet lashing and humiliating a world-class entity seems to continue forever. Many personalities across the globe have had their heads under the saw of social media. However, only a few of them have established themselves as victorious each time in the face of disgrace. One of them is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who seems to be a constant target of internet users. But every time she is the one who gets to make the final swing.
MONTECITO, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Fans Call Out Taylor Swift’s Latest Midnights Album for Snubbing Lana Del Rey in the Most Meghan Markle and Oprah Way

There are no two ways to the fact that Taylor Swift is a musical maestro. Her music is impactful to the point that it seems enchanting. Not only is the 11-time Grammy-winning artist a great singer but a brilliant songwriter. And any time that Taylor Swift drops an album even if it’s a re-recorded version of her old songs, the internet is set ablaze.
netflixjunkie.com

Did Meghan Markle Rerecord Her Variety Interview to Break Her Silence on Late Queen Elizabeth II?

A month after Queen’s demise, Meghan Markle finally broke her silence. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the United Kingdom when the Queen passed away. Thus, they extended their stay to mark their presence at her service and a state funeral. The Royal Family presented the idea of unity as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were spotted together a handful of times.
netflixjunkie.com

Remember When Kourtney Kardashian Decided to Take Same Route as Meghan Markle After a Fight With Family?

The controversies that broke out in the United Kingdom surrounding Meghan Markle portrayed the life of almost every woman at the hand of a chauvinist and stereotypical society. The Duchess, in her bold decisions, has tried her best to voice such unpopular opinions in her fight for women. Over the years, she has become a role model to look up to for various people, including public figures like herself.
netflixjunkie.com

Is Meghan Markle Pregnant With Twins? Will Duke and Duchess of Sussex Expand Their Family?

After a prolonged period of mourns and heartbreaks that followed the sad demise of the Queen, things returned to normalcy but with a bit of spark this time. As the Royal family is moving ahead for the King’s coronation, the sidelined ex-royal couples are also back to their respective responsibilities. However, once again, the prime focus is on Meghan Markle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
netflixjunkie.com

“Do you know who does my stunts”- When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Tom Cruise To Be His Stunt Double

There are few actors in the world that have the versatility that Ryan Reynolds has. The Canadian-born actor in his three-decade-long career has done everything from hardcore action to emotional tear-jerkers. And his ability to make audiences roll on the floor laughing is unparalleled. However, one thing that the Deadpool actor can not do is his own stunts. But he does get a major Hollywood star to do them for him, or so he says.
netflixjunkie.com

Charlemagne, Who Famously Spilled the Beans About Kanye West’s Pete Davidson Rant, Makes an Exciting Prediction About Will Smith’s Future

The world is aware of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Chris talked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, which led Smith to get up and slap the host of the night. Because of that, the actor lost many major projects and deals. His career was put in danger as he acted impulsively. Many theories have been formed behind Smith’s reaction. Amidst those speculations and chaos, Charlamagne speculated about the King Richard actor’s future.
netflixjunkie.com

When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“People love love”- Meghan Markle Reveals Defining Factors for All Future Projects for Archewell Productions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting all their energy into making Archewell Productions a success. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a big step toward the enhancement of their production house by signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. Their first product for the streamer is all set to release next year. It is docuseries that will reflect on the lives of Harry and Meghan.
netflixjunkie.com

“He never left but..” – ‘Black Adam’ Producer Talked About Possibilities With Superman’s Henry Cavill in Future

There is more to Superman’s story that Henry Cavill can look forward to. The actor may have joined the Justice League back in 2013. However, due to the movie’s massive success, he reprised his role as Superman in several of the future productions, like Batman vs Superman, and Justice League, as well as appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
netflixjunkie.com

“No one really cares about their titles” – Royal Expert Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Popularity Post Exit from the Royal Family

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up their royal duties towards their UK sovereigns, the couple has become the talk of the town. While many came out in support of the Duchess, a vast majority went rather against the 41-year-old. Given the never-ending controversies of Markle from the Queen’s ruling days, there has been huge speculation about whether the two would continue with their royal titles or not. But do you think this is really going to make a difference?
netflixjunkie.com

“Don’t hug him…”- Rob McElhenney Left Jealous as Ryan Reynolds Gets Closer to Someone and It Is Not Even Blake Lively

The entire world is aware of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love for each other. Now that the couple is going to have a fourth baby, they are on cloud nine right now. The actor has been busy with his Wrexham Association Football Club as well. Now, if the actor needs a little love and support, it is understandable, isn’t it? But Rob McElhenney is not okay with Reynolds embracing any other person than him. So, when the Deadpool actor hugged this person, Rob officially declared his jealousy.
netflixjunkie.com

Throwback To Betty White Hilariously Talking About Ryan Reynolds’ Admiration For Her

A treasure trove of televised warmth, the entire entertainment industry remembers Betty White (ex-girlfriend of Ryan Reynolds), an intergenerational legend of a rare breed, for the laughter she evoked. Over a career span of 80 years, the 90s gem had left a poignant mark and cemented a legacy of her own long before she left us.
netflixjunkie.com

Not Only Blake Lively, but Even One of Her Daughters Is a Huge Taylor Swift Fan

Taylor Swift has amassed an immense fandom, and they call themselves Swifties. Throughout her career, she has established a strong connection with her fan. Well, it is surely her voice that attracts everyone, but the singer is also a beautiful soul who charms people quickly. Even celebrities call themselves Swifties, and Blake Lively is one of those who fell in love with the singer years ago.
netflixjunkie.com

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger a Swiftie? Take a Look at THIS 2-Year-Old Video of the Terminator Vibing to Taylor Swift

The brand-new album of Taylor Swift, Midnights has once again revolutionized the history of pop culture, uniting the entire world to hum the melodies of her tenth studio album. However, her seemingly neoteric fandom is not something recent. The 32-year-old artist has amassed a cult-classic fan following over a career span of almost 20 years. Not only the general populace but celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger are also ardent followers of the pop singer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy