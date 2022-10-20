Read full article on original website
Monday Smiles Awarded to Planet Fitness as Best Gym in Lawton
Monday Smiles once again awards the best of the best! This promotion has given us such pleasure to award local businesses for giving the absolute best customer service to residents of Southwest Oklahoma. This week, our listeners awarded Planet Fitness as the Best Gym in Lawton/Fort Sill. As more and...
Is This Why Lawton Drivers Are So Slow In The Rain?
Like pretty much everyone in town, I made my way to work this morning in the gentle sprinkles of an October rain shower... but things were not as normal, and I found myself the bearer of bad driving. I had to work on Saturday, we were all broadcasting from a...
Lawton, Fort Sill 2022 ‘Halloween Happenings’ Going on This Week
The City of Lawton has announced the 'Trick-or-Treating' hours for 2022 along with 2 special 'Halloween Happenings' that are going on this week. Looking forward to All Hallow's Eve and planned events. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year we'll be celebrating for several days. The City of Lawton...
Downtown Road Closures for Governor Kevin Stitt’s Visit to Lawton, Oklahoma
If you work in downtown Lawton, you may need to plan an alternate route to work between the hours of 7-11 a.m. Tuesday, October 25. Several roads will be closed in downtown Lawton in preparation for Governor Kevin Stitt's ceremonial signing of HB3649 at 402 SW B Ave. The signing ins scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours
We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
kswo.com
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Places We Wish Were Still Open in Lawton, OK
I was just reminiscing about some of my favorite places that are no longer open in Lawton, Fort Sill. Like me, I'm sure you have a list of businesses and restaurants that you loved but sadly are no longer with us. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF PLACES WE...
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, of Iowa Park, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was...
Monday Smiles Awards Best Coffee House In Lawton
Shout out to the gang at Viridian Coffee. You have taken coffee drinking to a whole new level! Locally roasted beans served in a chill environment are just a few of the things that Lawton/Fort Sill loves about Viridian Coffee experiences. I am not a fan of coffee, but that has never stopped me from being a frequent visitor. I love their frozen hot chocolate!
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
WFPD releases new details in Sunday night shooting
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details about a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls' 17th vehicle crash-related death.
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
32-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash
Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.
kswo.com
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges. The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct...
kswo.com
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
