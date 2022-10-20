Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning
With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
NBC San Diego
Why the Padres Will Bring the NLCS Back to San Diego … And Why They Won't
Now or never. Win or go home. Whatever cliche you want to use, the point is the Padres now have zero margin for error. If they don't win Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday in Philadelphia their season is over and the Phillies are in the World Series.
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick. The Phillies...
FOX Sports
Padres' season ends in NLCS with bunch of what-if questions
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres will head into the offseason with a whole bunch of what-ifs?. What if manager Bob Melvin had brought in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper? What if Trent Grisham had swung away? What if Fernando Tatis Jr. had been eligible to play?
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
Dodgers News: Joe Buck's Advice to Joe Davis Ahead of his First World Series Call
Some good advice was passed from one legend to another.
MLB playoffs: Phillies clinch World Series berth as Bryce Harper's dramatic homer topples Padres in NLCS Game 5
If the Philadelphia Phillies allowed themselves to dream on it, signing Bryce Harper meant returning to the World Series. On Sunday, the dream became reality when Harper belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning of a rain-soaked NLCS Game 5 to topple the San Diego Padres, 4-3, and clinch a trip to the Fall Classic.
Yardbarker
Julio Rodriguez Made Sure To Honor A Mariners Legend
On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners celebrated one of their franchise legends. It was Ichiro Suzuki‘s 49th birthday, and the Mariners tweeted a cool graphic to honor their franchise icon for so many seasons. Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time Silver Slugger,...
Podcast: The good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
U-T sports editor Jay Posner and Padres writer Kevin Acee look back at the good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
WATCH: Phillies Great Ryan Howard Throws First Pitch Before NLCS Game 4
2008 World Series champion and 2006 National League MVP Ryan Howard threw out the first pitch at Saturday night's game four of the National League Championship Series, before the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead.
Mariners could be in position to deal from starting pitching depth
Going into next year, the Mariners have considerable depth in their rotation. Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray are locked in for the foreseeable future on nine-figure contracts, while both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby proved this season that they fit right in as capable starters who can take the ball in the playoffs. One might expect Chris Flexen, coming off a solid season at the back of Seattle’s rotation that saw him vest an $8M option for the 2023 season, to bring up the rear.
MLB
Fan lineup for Sunday's NLCS Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park
Travel Advisory Due to multiple events in the sports complex, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive to the ballpark early or take public transportation, as well as allow for extra travel time. 11:30 a.m. Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required). This two-and-a-half-hour pregame event...
