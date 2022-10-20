ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning

With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres' season ends in NLCS with bunch of what-if questions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres will head into the offseason with a whole bunch of what-ifs?. What if manager Bob Melvin had brought in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper? What if Trent Grisham had swung away? What if Fernando Tatis Jr. had been eligible to play?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Julio Rodriguez Made Sure To Honor A Mariners Legend

On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners celebrated one of their franchise legends. It was Ichiro Suzuki‘s 49th birthday, and the Mariners tweeted a cool graphic to honor their franchise icon for so many seasons. Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time Silver Slugger,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners could be in position to deal from starting pitching depth

Going into next year, the Mariners have considerable depth in their rotation. Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray are locked in for the foreseeable future on nine-figure contracts, while both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby proved this season that they fit right in as capable starters who can take the ball in the playoffs. One might expect Chris Flexen, coming off a solid season at the back of Seattle’s rotation that saw him vest an $8M option for the 2023 season, to bring up the rear.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Fan lineup for Sunday's NLCS Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park

Travel Advisory Due to multiple events in the sports complex, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive to the ballpark early or take public transportation, as well as allow for extra travel time. 11:30 a.m. Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required). This two-and-a-half-hour pregame event...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

