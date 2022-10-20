The Salem Wildcats football season ended at 2-7 after their 2-point conversion with just over 20 seconds left in the game was tipped for an incompletion and they fell to visiting Charleston 14-13. Salem trailed until just under 5 minutes left in the game when they tied it up at 7 on a short touchdown run from Kason Sullens and PAT from Max Ambuehl. But Jeremiah Hayes took the very next play from scrimmage 62 yards to the house to make it 14-7. Salem was not done and drove the ball down again inside Sullens territory as he scored from a yard out to make it 14-13. Salem never hesitated and set up their 2-point conversion. Quarterback Sam Greene rolled out and tried to hit Noah Nix in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was deflected and the game was over. Salem had the ball inside the 10 in the game but couldn’t score and turned it over 2 times in the 3rd quarter which hurt their chances.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO