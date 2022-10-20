Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Fully-healthy Skyy Clark ready for college debut: 'He's a very gifted athlete'
CHAMPAIGN — One 22-second video in early August posted to the Illinois men’s basketball social media pages captured everything. There was the pull-up, effortless 3-pointer. Then came the steal and left-handed lay-up in transition. Skyy Clark delivered both plays. He looked healthy. The point guard flew down the floor after the steal inside the State Farm Center and finished confidently at the rim.
thechampaignroom.com
How YOU should feel about the rest of Illinois’ season
As your Fighting Illini head into Lincoln and Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, take a minute to look at the Big Ten West standings. Illinois is in sole possession of first place. Don’t make a comment. Don’t send a tweet. Don’t post it on Instagram....
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI decides winner of Illinois-Nebraska B1G West showdown
Illinois and Nebraska are set to face off in Week 9 after having a bye week to rest up. The Fighting Illini have their highest ranking since the 2007 season, while the Huskers are searching for their next head coach. Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position to contend...
247Sports
COMMIT: Illinois lands three-star New Jersey DB Saboor Karriem
At one point, it looked like Duke had the edge for West Orange (N.J.) High defensive back Saboor Karriem. Syracuse also was in a good spot at one time, as was Northwestern and Boston College. But all along, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Karriem had Illinois in the back of his mind,...
247Sports
Epps gaining momentum going into freshman season: 'He's made huge improvements'
CHAMPAIGN — The maturation process for freshman guards is anything but instantaneous. The Illini are committed to the continual game of give-and-take that it requires — and they have to be. With no backcourt returners and no transfer additions at point guard, Brad Underwood & Co. need some big contributions out of their talented freshmen this season.
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0 Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7 Normal Community def. Manual, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall As Late 2-Point Conversion Fails, Trojans Finish Season Winning 4 Straight
The Salem Wildcats football season ended at 2-7 after their 2-point conversion with just over 20 seconds left in the game was tipped for an incompletion and they fell to visiting Charleston 14-13. Salem trailed until just under 5 minutes left in the game when they tied it up at 7 on a short touchdown run from Kason Sullens and PAT from Max Ambuehl. But Jeremiah Hayes took the very next play from scrimmage 62 yards to the house to make it 14-7. Salem was not done and drove the ball down again inside Sullens territory as he scored from a yard out to make it 14-13. Salem never hesitated and set up their 2-point conversion. Quarterback Sam Greene rolled out and tried to hit Noah Nix in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was deflected and the game was over. Salem had the ball inside the 10 in the game but couldn’t score and turned it over 2 times in the 3rd quarter which hurt their chances.
videtteonline.com
Editorial: Renaming Redbird Arena takes away from iconicness, significance of its history
Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees approved to officially rename Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena" earlier this month. The approval comes under the sponsorship agreement between CEFCU and Illinois State Athletics. CEFCU will pay the department $3.1 million over the next 10 years for the name rights of the arena and related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Local restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
agupdate.com
Yields better than expected considering dry summer
OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse. “For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois. He farms...
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
Comments / 1