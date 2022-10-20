ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Radio 1360 AM

10 Pressing Questions Facing The New York Yankees This Offseason

Getting swept in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros was many Yankees fans worst nightmare. The magical season that started so well, always had that hint of doubt based on their midseason match-ups, especially the two game sweep by the Astros following the All Star break. Now, how do the New York Yankees move forward? Pinstripes' owner Hal Steinbrenner has a lot to think about.
Sports Radio 1360 AM

