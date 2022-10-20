Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
RSV cases on the rise, hit two year high
UNITED STATES (KYMA, KECY) - Cases of RSV or respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise across the country. At one high school in northern Virginia, nearly half of the student population stayed home sick on Friday, reporting flu-like symptoms. And all of the school's athletic events were canceled through...
kyma.com
Republican Kari Lake holds a lead over opponent, according to a survey
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Through a survey conducted from October 17 to October 19, 2022, they have acquired the results of the gubernatorial race. So far, Republican candidate Kari Lake now holds a 2.5% lead over her opponent, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. More specifically, Lake stands at 46.7% whereas...
kyma.com
GasBuddy releases update on Arizona’s gas prices
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week. For that reason, in a new GasBuddy report, the new Arizona gas price averages to $4.36/g. However, prices in Arizona are 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago,...
kyma.com
Arizona Clean Elections Commission to interview Kari Lake
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Arizona Clean Elections Commission will interview gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Two weeks ago, the commission suspended the interview due to not securing a broadcast partner. Previously, the commission attempted to work with PBS to hold a debate between Lake...
Comments / 0