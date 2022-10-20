Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
Daily Beast
Plane Crashes in to Family Home Killing 2 People on Board
A plane crashed into a family home Friday evening near an airport in New Hampshire, killing two passengers on board. The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities in the town of Keene are yet to...
Daily Beast
Suspect in Deadly Texas Hospital Shooting Was Attending the Birth of a Child
The man suspected of gunning down two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday was out on parole and was permitted by state officials to be at the facility for the birth of a child, authorities said on Sunday. Thirty-year-old Nestor Hernandez had been out for a...
Daily Beast
Uvalde Teacher Wrongly Accused of Leaving Door Open Is ‘Suffering Mentally’
Robb Elementary School teacher Emilia Marin endured threats and calls for her termination after police accused the survivor of leaving a school door propped open during the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. However, unreleased video footage recently obtained by ABC’s Good Morning America reveals what actually happened in those brief minutes on May 24: She never left the door open. “I died that day,” Marin told GMA. “Right now, I’m lost. Sometimes I go into a dark place. And it’s hard when I’m there, but I tell myself, ‘you can’t let him win. You can’t let him win,’” referring to the gunman, Salvador Ramos. In the video, Marin can be seen dashing toward the front door after hearing Ramos’ truck crash outside, then running back in to alert the students to lock down, kicking away the rock that left the door ajar. “I am suffering mentally of course, emotionally,” said Marin, who now struggles with anxiety and depression, wears noise cancelling headphones, and speaks with a stutter since the shooting. “I see those victims’ faces. I pray for them every night.”
