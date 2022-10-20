Robb Elementary School teacher Emilia Marin endured threats and calls for her termination after police accused the survivor of leaving a school door propped open during the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. However, unreleased video footage recently obtained by ABC’s Good Morning America reveals what actually happened in those brief minutes on May 24: She never left the door open. “I died that day,” Marin told GMA. “Right now, I’m lost. Sometimes I go into a dark place. And it’s hard when I’m there, but I tell myself, ‘you can’t let him win. You can’t let him win,’” referring to the gunman, Salvador Ramos. In the video, Marin can be seen dashing toward the front door after hearing Ramos’ truck crash outside, then running back in to alert the students to lock down, kicking away the rock that left the door ajar. “I am suffering mentally of course, emotionally,” said Marin, who now struggles with anxiety and depression, wears noise cancelling headphones, and speaks with a stutter since the shooting. “I see those victims’ faces. I pray for them every night.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO