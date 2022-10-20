Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Monday, October 24, 2022
Bristol Myers Squibb announced its obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drug, mavacamten, has been accepted for an additional indication by the Food and Drug Administration. The agency will review the drug by June 2023. (Endpoints News) Respiratory illnesses among children have risen at alarming rates and overwhelmed U.S. hospitals in recent weeks....
mmm-online.com
How Current Global is training employees and clients to make the workplace more accessible
As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which runs through October, one PR firm is promoting training to make the workplace more inclusive. Current Global launched the communications training as part of a larger initiative to meet the highest accessibility standards. “The work that we are doing really has...
mmm-online.com
‘Telehealth super-utilizers’ and other myths of the post-pandemic era
Non-COVID-related care is down across the country. Treatment in urgent care centers is up. There are more new industry entrants than ever before. And, just in case you needed a reminder, the healthcare status quo is no longer. Those are among findings in the second annual installment of Trilliant Health’s “Trends Shaping the Health Economy” series, released last week.
CNBC
Ivermectin — a drug once touted as a Covid treatment by conservatives — doesn't improve recovery much, clinical trial finds
A team of scientists affiliated with Duke University found that ivermectin does not meaningful improve the recovery of people with mild to moderate Covid. "These findings do not support the use of ivermectin in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19," they concluded. A previous study found that ivermectin does not...
Comments / 1