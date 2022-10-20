Read full article on original website
A couple wanted in connection to a murder case in Las Vegas have been found dead, police say
A couple wanted in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week were found dead after leading police on a 35-mile car chase and escaping into the Arizona desert Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Hunter McGuire, 26, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
