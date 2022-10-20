Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison
PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, woman injured after 'dozens of shots' fired in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot near 29th Avenue and Camelback early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area on a shooting call and saw multiple people running from a "party house" in the neighborhood. Investigators learned that two gunshot victims were being...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway
PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Police shoot and kill Arizona man who they say threw rocks at their cars
Police fatally shot an Arizona man who they said threw rocks at their cars, but family members questioned why they did not use a nonlethal method, saying the man had a history of mental health issues. Ali Osman was killed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Two patrol units were...
Comments / 0