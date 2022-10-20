ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison

PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway

PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
