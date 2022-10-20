ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett’s Instagram Is All About Fish & We Were Not Expecting That

By Fernanda Leon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nn9w0_0igsV3ti00

Season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind is out, and Texas realtor Cole Barnett has definitely gained some attention after the program’s first episodes showed him engaged but not necessarily happy.

The 27-year-old LIB participant is an outdoors enthusiast, and his social media profiles prove it. The young realtor also practices a very specific activity he makes sure to post about on his Instagram @colebrennanbarnett. Yes, we’re talking about fishing.

Several of his Instagram pictures show Cole holding different types of fish, like bass and catfish.

"Since girls dig fish pics so much," reads one Instagram post from the LIB contestant shared on March 25, 2022.

Aside from his love for fishing, Cole surely gives a glimpse of his outdoorsy life both in his pictures and his story highlights. Some real estate posts can also be spotted in his Instagram profile.

His personality, however, can be better appreciated when scrolling through his TikTok account @colebarnett21. The outdoorsman seems to have never-ending energy, and his videos are destined to make followers have a good laugh.

While the LIB participant records himself singing, dancing, and talking to his dog on TikTok, users can also appreciate his love for fishing, hiking, and even swimming on the social media platform.

🐟💋

The realtor recently attended a LIB premiere party at a cocktail bar located in Dallas, TX along with other cast members.

Love Is Blind season 3 premiered on Netflix with four episodes on October 19 and will be followed by a new episode each week on Wednesdays.

MIAMI, FL
