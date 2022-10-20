Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Despite challenges, 6-year-old El Paso girl is able to make her dream of walking and dancing come true
El Paso, Texas-- 6-year-old Victoria Rose was given the ability to walk and dance for the first time all thanks to a special piece of equipment. “When we asked Victoria what do you wanna be when you grown up? She was like, well when I grow up I'm gonna walk,” said Victoria’s mom, Melinda De La Luz.
Cowboy great Aikman’s Eight beer is now being served at Cinemark theaters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced. Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager […]
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
El Paso police find dead man in Central El Paso alley, calling it a ‘suspicious death’
UPDATE: El Paso police are now calling this a suspicious death and the Crimes Against Persons unit is now responding and investigating. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police found a dead male in an alley in Central El Paso along the 6200 block of Trowbridge. Responding officers found a dead male when they […]
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
All the Ways El Paso is Celebrating Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 29
The city’s largest Day of the Dead festival returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 29. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Dia de los Muertos parade. Contrary to its name, Day of the Dead is more joyous than macabre. It’s a day of...
H.O.P.E.+ Initiative, La Fe Community Health Fair takes place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe held the H.O.P.E.+ Initiative and La Fe Community Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. This event took place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. La Fe, the University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ Initiative Project, and representatives from more than 45 local health, service, […]
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso
It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
One Of Hollywood’s Award Winning Film Directors Is From El Paso
Meet Joe Lujan, director of The Immortal Wars collection and one of Hollywood's young award-winning filmmakers making waves in the industry. It's no secret that El Paso is home to many talented folks, from artists like Jesus 'Cimi' Alvarado to musicians such as Khalid and filmmakers like Joe Lujan. Joe...
What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico
It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
El Paso Boy Scouts Learn the Hard Way, The Value of Scouting
The Boy Scout's motto is "be prepared," but a group of unfortunate scouts from El Paso learned the rest of the slogan is "or die!" According to a new report from ABC 7 News, 16 Boy Scouts and nine adults set out for the Gila National Forest in New Mexico for a week-long camping trip as a part of the Boy Scouts program.
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations
EL PASO, Texas -- The monsoon over the summer and continued rains in the region have more and more weeds popping up all around the city. "I personally have never seen the weeds this big before," said District 6 Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez Thursday. Dealing with a short staff for both streets & maintenance and environmental The post El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations appeared first on KVIA.
Final Fiesta De Las Luces of 2022 Saturday in Downtown El Paso
Party under the lights of Fiesta de las Luces one last time this year. The downtown El Paso fiesta closes out the 2022 season with one last Saturday of live entertainment, art, eats, and family-friendly fun all packed into one festive evening. The free-to-attend event will include food trucks and...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1