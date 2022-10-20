ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Xavi eases Gavi injury fears for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has offered a positive update on Gavi following their 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club. La Blaugrana recorded back to back La Liga wins after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in their El Clasico trip to the Spanish capital last weekend. That is a much needed...

