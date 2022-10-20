ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady apologizes for 'very poor choice of words' in work-life balance comments

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahUdQ_0igsS1xD00

Before taking any questions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used his Thursday media availability to issue an apology for a statement he made about playing football and the military on his "Let's Go!" podcast earlier in the week.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he used “a very poor choice of words” while discussing his lack of work-life balance during football season.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said Monday, “and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

Brady, 45, was speaking with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant about the need to separate from normal life in the effort to win a Super Bowl.

During the conversation, Brady also acknowledged the desire but inability to spend more time away from work because of his innate competitiveness:

"You can really only be authentic to yourself," he said. "Whatever you may say, like, 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this,' when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are. You're going to go, 'How ... do I get it done?'"

TB12’s farewell season

This may not be the farewell season Brady foresaw when he un-retired in March. Even before his podcast comments, Brady's work-life balance has seemed to require more attention from the quarterback than usual.

Brady missed two preseason games and over a week of training camp in August due to “personal reasons.” Most recently, he attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York City and skipped the Buccaneers' meetings and walk-through Saturday before joining his teammates in Pittsburgh, where they lost the Steelers on Sunday.

Absences aside, Brady also used his media availability to say that he still has no plans to retire.

"I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future" Brady said Thursday.

Comments / 2

my mind
3d ago

He gave up a lifetime with Gisele for maybe one or two more years of playing. That's why Gisele is pissed. glad to see Tom on the field but his divorce was because of him. jmho

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Most disappointing Buccaneers player in 2022 a major surprise

The Buccaneers have experienced a lot of disappointments through the start of the 2022, but one of the biggest as an individual has been Vita Vea. No pun intended. A few months back, it looked like Buccaneers defender Vita Vea was going to work his way onto an All-Pro team in 2022. Those hopes are almost assuredly dashed at this point, and the even larger question right now is how this is even happening in the first place.
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s ‘nasty’ split: They’re ready for a fight

Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say. Page Six exclusively revealed Bündchen has hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida to take on Brady as the pair seem to be heading to the end zone. Insiders say Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has handled a stable of high-profile clients including Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. Sasser also represented Jeff Gordon in his bitter 2003 divorce from wife Brooke which turned into a battle over the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Big Decision News

Gisele reportedly made a big decision this week. Amid reports of an impending divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel reportedly hired the lawyer who represented Tiger Woods' ex-wife. Tom and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together, while Tom has a son from his relationship with...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones addresses heated exchange with Robert Kraft

A report earlier this week claimed Jerry Jones issued a vulgar warning to Robert Kraft, and the Dallas Cowboys owner has all but confirmed it. The NFL owners on Tuesday held their fall meetings in New York. The owners discussed a possible new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell as one of their agenda items. According to ESPN, Jones was the lone dissenter, while the New England Patriots owner was among those supporting a new deal for the commissioner. Things apparently got heated between the two owners, at which point Jones told Kraft, “Don’t f— with me.”
NEW YORK STATE
960 The Ref

Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced. Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won both of their matches against the Carolina Panthers last season (32-6 and 41-17) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Buccaneers are on the road again on Sunday and play against Carolina at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
86K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy