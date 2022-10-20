Read full article on original website
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Update: Police ID shooter who killed 2 at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The...
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at a high school in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl was shot and...
Early in-person voting starting in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting begins Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-wisconsin-voting-supreme-court-28666f5631db0f9540b45e3b7c221224">who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a https://apnews.com/article/elections-presidential-michigan-gretchen-whitmer-grand-rapids-9ad8f100d32e7d5883b1be9d6c4cb8d5">plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Team Donates Collection Of Items To Glen-Ed Pantry
EDWARDSVILLE - During an International Credit Union Day celebration co-hosted with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union surprised the Glen-Ed Pantry in Edwardsville with various supplies collected by the generous team at the credit union. The supplies included household items, plus personal, and pantry items. Get...
Linda A. Karlen
Linda A. Karlen, 74, of Alton went to her heavenly home at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born July 2, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of George and Audrey (Easthope) Higgenbotham. Linda worked as an operator for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton, an inspector for...
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
St. Louis police department resignations stack up as leaders sound the alarm: 'reaching critical mass'
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has lost about 819 officers since 2017, with more and more leaving in recent years following the defund the police movement, data show.
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
IHSA Releases Football Playoff Dates and Times
BLOOMINGTON - The 20 Metro-East high school football teams who qualified for the 2022 Illinois High School Association playoffs had the dates and times for their first-round games announced Monday afternoon at the IHSA office. The teams and their opponents were announced in a live broadcast and livestream Saturday night,...
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus Plans Open House Nov. 17
EDWARDSVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus will open its doors to the public during an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17. N.O. Nelson Interim Manager Dobbie Herrion wants people to see what assets are available to them. “We want to give people the chance...
The Great Shakeout This Morning
A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.
