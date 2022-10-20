ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

edglentoday.com

Early in-person voting starting in Wisconsin amid lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting begins Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-wisconsin-voting-supreme-court-28666f5631db0f9540b45e3b7c221224">who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
WISCONSIN STATE
edglentoday.com

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
CLEVELAND, OH
edglentoday.com

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a https://apnews.com/article/elections-presidential-michigan-gretchen-whitmer-grand-rapids-9ad8f100d32e7d5883b1be9d6c4cb8d5">plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
MICHIGAN STATE
edglentoday.com

1st MidAmerica Credit Union Team Donates Collection Of Items To Glen-Ed Pantry

EDWARDSVILLE - During an International Credit Union Day celebration co-hosted with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union surprised the Glen-Ed Pantry in Edwardsville with various supplies collected by the generous team at the credit union. The supplies included household items, plus personal, and pantry items. Get...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Linda A. Karlen

Linda A. Karlen, 74, of Alton went to her heavenly home at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born July 2, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of George and Audrey (Easthope) Higgenbotham. Linda worked as an operator for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton, an inspector for...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
GEORGIA STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

IHSA Releases Football Playoff Dates and Times

BLOOMINGTON - The 20 Metro-East high school football teams who qualified for the 2022 Illinois High School Association playoffs had the dates and times for their first-round games announced Monday afternoon at the IHSA office. The teams and their opponents were announced in a live broadcast and livestream Saturday night,...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus Plans Open House Nov. 17

EDWARDSVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus will open its doors to the public during an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17. N.O. Nelson Interim Manager Dobbie Herrion wants people to see what assets are available to them. “We want to give people the chance...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myozarksonline.com

The Great Shakeout This Morning

A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.
MISSOURI STATE

