Dallas, TX

NYC firm buys outdoor storage space near DFW airport

A New York firm has expanded its footprint in the Dallas industrial sector with its latest acquisition. IG Logistics has acquired the nine-acre industrial outdoor storage facility on 104 E Trinity Boulevard in Grand Prairie, one of the largest suburbs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The financial teams were not disclosed.
Trio of Texas Triangle cities among national leaders in return-to-office

The Texas Triangle— Dallas, Austin and Houston— are among the leading markets in office workers returning to the office. At the end of September, about 61 percent of Austin-area office workers were back at their desk, the Dallas Morning News reports, based on a JLL report that tracked 10 top metro markets. Houston checked in at 58 percent, with Dallas at 54 percent.
