20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa
A 20-year-old died after being struck while on a scooter Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police say a 20-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Tampa.
Woman arrested after leaving child at Pinellas County bar, biting deputy, records say
An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
Largo man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County
Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
Police: St. Pete murder victim’s boyfriend killed her, then jumped off parking garage
St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend's suicide were connected.
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
