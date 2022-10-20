Last month, I gave the “State of the City Address” to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. There are two very notable things about our city that were addressed. The first was the quality of life that we enjoy in our city. We continue to be rated as one of the most “livable” cities in Alabama. Also of note is the economic strength of our city. Under the leadership of the City Council and the city manager, we are very fiscally responsible and, as I pointed out in the address, we are very efficient and “do more with less” compared to other cities.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO