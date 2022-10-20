Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
vestaviavoice.com
Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills
Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
Bham Now
Hoover Heights Climbing Center reopens + 4 new Birmingham businesses to get excited about
Birmingham, it’s time to climb to new heights and chow down on scrumptious bites. There are so many businesses coming to town and we’re sharing five spots we can’t wait to visit. Keep reading to learn all about these new businesses. 1. A-Train Station | West End.
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
vestaviavoice.com
Inspiration home comes to Vestavia Hills
This year’s Birmingham Home and Garden “Inspiration Home” is in Vestavia Hills, located at 2211 Chestnut Road. Viewings for this year’s home begin Nov. 3 and are available every Thursday through Sunday in November except during the Thanksgiving holiday. Tickets are $10 and are available at birminghamhomeandgarden.com or at the door. The entirety of the proceeds benefit The Bell Center.
Shelby Reporter
Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade
CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
vestaviavoice.com
Junior League Market Noel coming to Finley Center
The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up for its 2022 Market Noel shopping event at the Finley Center in Hoover on Nov. 16-19. It’s a chance for people to shop from about 100 merchants that are expected to be selling clothing, jewelry, home décor, holiday items and other goods, said Jayna Goedecke, the Market Noel chairwoman this year.
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
momcollective.com
Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition
Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
vestaviavoice.com
Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - November 2022
Last month, I gave the “State of the City Address” to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. There are two very notable things about our city that were addressed. The first was the quality of life that we enjoy in our city. We continue to be rated as one of the most “livable” cities in Alabama. Also of note is the economic strength of our city. Under the leadership of the City Council and the city manager, we are very fiscally responsible and, as I pointed out in the address, we are very efficient and “do more with less” compared to other cities.
vestaviavoice.com
Tree lighting ceremony coming later this month
The Christmas season is here, and the city of Vestavia Hills will kick off the holiday festivities with a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall and the new Civic Center later this month. This year’s event is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. Vendors and Santa will be set...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
vestaviavoice.com
Iron City PAWfection finds new ‘PAWfect’ space
Stephanie Hazen and Kayla Swink have always been passionate about animals, which led them to work for several years as dog groomers in the city. They’ve used their 30 years of combined experience to introduce their own dog grooming service, Iron City PAWfection, which started accepting appointments in September, Hazen said. The business is located at 1401 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
wbrc.com
Atrox Factory sharing safety protocols set in place for haunted attraction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is coming soon and some people are already in the spooky spirit and a popular October activity for horror lovers is haunted houses. Even when all your fears are seemingly coming true, these attractions still need to keep you safe. Atrox Factory in Leeds is...
communityjournal.net
Newly Opened Birmingham Coffee Shop Gives the Homeless Chance to Work
Troy Whetstone, owner of the newly opened Modern House Coffee Shop in Titusville, said he wasn’t one for coffee until recently. “I’ll go grab a Mountain Dew if I need some hype,” Whetstone said. Modern House, which has been in the works since 2019, held its...
cahabasun.com
Trussville council regular approaches city business with humor
Trussville City Hall was packed Aug. 9, the night the Trussville City Council decided the fate of the Glendale Farms Preserve development. Richard Epstein walked in 10 minutes before the meeting began, because they are typically sparsely attended, and looked for a seat. “Glad everyone came to see me,” he...
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
Bham Now
Nabeel’s Cafe + 5 more Birmingham places we said goodbye to in the fall
It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s a spot that holds a special place in your heart. We’re sad to see these six Birmingham businesses close their doors and we hope to see them again one day. 1. Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot | Inverness. Owners...
