Mountain Brook, AL

vestaviavoice.com

Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills

Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Inspiration home comes to Vestavia Hills

This year’s Birmingham Home and Garden “Inspiration Home” is in Vestavia Hills, located at 2211 Chestnut Road. Viewings for this year’s home begin Nov. 3 and are available every Thursday through Sunday in November except during the Thanksgiving holiday. Tickets are $10 and are available at birminghamhomeandgarden.com or at the door. The entirety of the proceeds benefit The Bell Center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade

CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
CALERA, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Junior League Market Noel coming to Finley Center

The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up for its 2022 Market Noel shopping event at the Finley Center in Hoover on Nov. 16-19. It’s a chance for people to shop from about 100 merchants that are expected to be selling clothing, jewelry, home décor, holiday items and other goods, said Jayna Goedecke, the Market Noel chairwoman this year.
HOOVER, AL
momcollective.com

Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition

Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - November 2022

Last month, I gave the “State of the City Address” to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. There are two very notable things about our city that were addressed. The first was the quality of life that we enjoy in our city. We continue to be rated as one of the most “livable” cities in Alabama. Also of note is the economic strength of our city. Under the leadership of the City Council and the city manager, we are very fiscally responsible and, as I pointed out in the address, we are very efficient and “do more with less” compared to other cities.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Tree lighting ceremony coming later this month

The Christmas season is here, and the city of Vestavia Hills will kick off the holiday festivities with a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall and the new Civic Center later this month. This year’s event is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. Vendors and Santa will be set...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Iron City PAWfection finds new ‘PAWfect’ space

Stephanie Hazen and Kayla Swink have always been passionate about animals, which led them to work for several years as dog groomers in the city. They’ve used their 30 years of combined experience to introduce their own dog grooming service, Iron City PAWfection, which started accepting appointments in September, Hazen said. The business is located at 1401 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville council regular approaches city business with humor

Trussville City Hall was packed Aug. 9, the night the Trussville City Council decided the fate of the Glendale Farms Preserve development. Richard Epstein walked in 10 minutes before the meeting began, because they are typically sparsely attended, and looked for a seat. “Glad everyone came to see me,” he...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood

The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
HOMEWOOD, AL

