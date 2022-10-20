Read full article on original website
NHL
Cats Forecast: Hitting the road again; Halloween at FLA Live Arena
Off to a hot start, the Florida Panthers will hit the road again this week before returning home to celebrate Halloween with a battle against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at FLA Live Arena. Earning points in five of six games, the Panthers improved to 4-1-1 on the season when...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
POST-GAME: Rallying cries
EDMONTON, AB - Come together and correct course. After the Oilers looked to have lost their footing in the first period after Zach Hyman gave them the lead 4:36 into the frame, it took a team meeting between periods in the dressing room to spark a heroic effort that would require every Oilers player to contribute in their own way.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
NHL
Video Review: DAL @ OTT - 3:54 of the First Period
Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether Ty Dellandrea's shot at 16:06 (3:54 elapsed time) crossed the Ottawa goal line. Video review could not determine whether the puck completely crossed the Ottawa goal line and therefore supported the Referee's no goal call on the ice.
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
Streak Ends at Three As Devils Lose to Caps | GAME STORY
New Jersey conceded four straight goals in the second, a deficit they could not overcome. The Devils made it close in the third period, but four unanswered goals in the second period by the Capitals ultimately made the biggest difference. Nathan Bastian opened the scoring in the first, while Tomas...
NHL
Predators honor general manager Poile for 3,000 NHL games
NASHVILLE -- David Poile held a gold hockey stick in his right hand while used his left to salute a standing ovation from the Bridgestone Arena crowd on Saturday. The Nashville Predators were honoring their general manger moments before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, recognizing his milestone of becoming the first NHL GM to reach 3,000 games.
NHL
Hellebuyck, Jets hand Blues first loss
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Winnipeg Jets, who handed the St. Louis Blues their first loss with a 4-0 win at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "We needed everyone tonight, and we played a full 60 (minutes)," Hellebuyck said. "Character is in this room, and now we know the game plan that we need. … This game wasn't going to be won off of a couple sweet plays. It was going to be won in the corners and making sure they got nothing."
NHL
CANE-DO ATTITUDE
Toffoli scores game-winner in overtime as Flames rally to beat Hurricanes. More like a surge back against the storm. The Flames trailed 2-0 in the first period but scored the next three - including the overtime winner - to rally and grab two points, beating the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
NHL
Carlo A Full Participant in Monday's Practice
BOSTON - Brandon Carlo practiced in full on Monday morning and appears to be closing in on a return to game action after sitting out the last four contests with what he revealed was a concussion. The blue liner took a high hit from Arizona's Liam O'Brien in the first...
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers against Crosby, Penguins
Blues try to remain perfect; Pinto looks to stay hot for Senators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Penguins, feeling hot. The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping...
NHL
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 24
* After dropping their first two games of 2022-23, the Blackhawks have rallied with three straight wins - overcoming a multi-goal deficit in each contest and joining rare company in the process. * The retooled Red Wings are off to their best start in more than a decade, with offseason...
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
NHL
Pavelski scores hat trick in Stars win against Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Joe Pavelski had three goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. It was the 38-year-old's sixth hat trick in the NHL and first since Feb. 24, 2019, when he scored a natural hat trick for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings.
