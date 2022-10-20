Root takes title at The Blade’s 34th annual Corporate and Community Spelling Bee

Sometimes pronunciation is everything, especially at a spelling bee.

A team from The Blade at The Blade’s 34th annual Corporate and Community Spelling Bee on Thursday hoped to represent their company well at the event after finishing fifth last year but were up against stiff competition and some challenging words.

For The Blade team, it was “bibliognost,” meaning someone with an extensive knowledge of books, that tripped them up as the team had one minute to decide if the last syllable, an “ah” sound, was an “a” as it is in “father” or an “o” as it is in “college.”

These were the struggles of all the area spellers who descended to the Pinnacle in Maumee for the Bee.

Teams of four participants from 25 area organizations signed up to compete for bragging rights and a nice glass trophy in support of Read for Literacy, the local learning organization that helps to spread the beauty of reading to everyone in the community.

The team from Root came in first, The Blade’s team placed second, and the team from the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, champions in each of the last two Bees, finished third.

“Literacy impacts all social ills,” said Diana Bush, executive director of Read for Literacy, which is headquartered in downtown Toledo’s Main Branch library. “If you do not read, you cannot teach your kids to read, and it is really connected to almost everything else like that.”

Read for Literacy often works in the Toledo Lucas County Library locations meeting their adult students and school-age students where they are because many do not have reliable transportation.

Mrs. Bush noted that the Bee is the biggest fund-raiser her organization holds each year and that the teaching process is truly a transformative one.

“These adults that come to our program have amazing coping skills,” she said, explaining how adult students use the soft skills they developed through years of getting by in the world, as an asset in the classroom. For children in the program, the volunteers who staff the program teach skills that can bolster further success in the classroom.

In the Bee itself, the winning team from Root, a business consulting company, consisting of Megan Schmidt, Tim Hyatt, Libby Koziarski, and Kristen Fritz, were just happy to be hoisting the first-place trophy at the end of the day.

“We are a little surprised,” Ms. Schmidt said of her team’s victory. “We did not study all that hard.”

Root team members mentioned they did not compete last year, although they usually are regulars in the competition and have placed well in the past.

“Fricassee,” the stew of French and English origin, and “labyrinthine,” adjective for something that is confusing or mazelike, were words that proved troublesome for multiple teams including the winners. Root spellers said they couldn’t decide if the stew, a favorite of Abraham Lincoln, had two E’s at the end or one.

The Blade team included Food Editor Mary Bilyeu, finance system coordinator Kelly Karrenbauer, reporter Vincent Lucarelli, and finance system support specialist Ann Martinez. Steve Dolley, director of finance at The Blade, served as an event scorer. He also is board chairman of Read for Literacy.

Spellers from The Blade also missed fricassee, instead stumbling over the number of S’s in the word.

Still, missed words did not deter Root’s effort in avoiding tiebreakers to stand alone in first after the 12-round event.

Though they did not consider themselves the best spellers in the room, Ms. Schmidt and her colleagues said that an aspect to their jobs may have helped them out.

“All of us are copy editors,” Ms. Schmidt said. “That might have contributed to how well we did since we are always working with words and editing.”

“I think we will definitely be back next year,” she said.