Perrysburg resurfaces several roads

This year's resurfacing project is complete in Perrysburg, the city announced.

This year’s project focused on resurfacing and curb repairs on five streets, including Rivercrest Drive, Eckel Junction Road, Fawn Circle, Laurel Lane, and Five Point Road, the city said in a recent social media update.

Some areas in the right-of-way in front of homes in the work zones have been seeded, the announcement said. The city said it recommends homeowners take several steps in maintaining the new grass. That includes watering, mowing, fertilizing, and weeding. A link to more instructions is available here .

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the city of Perrysburg Department of Engineering at 419-872-7880.