wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestletalk.com
Bloodline Member Gives Thoughts On Potential Rock/Roman Bout
Newest addition to the Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, has given his thoughts on a potential match up between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his main roster debut back at WWE Clash At The Castle, interfering in the show’s main event to help his cousin and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challenger Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Compete On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ This Weekend
A popular WWE star is set to compete on “Wheel Of Fortune” this weekend. New Day’s Xavier Woods has done a lot to establish himself outside of the WWE bubble. From his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to his co-hosting gig on G4, Woods knows how to branch off.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Asking Price For Deal With AEW
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed their asking price for a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist, multi-time world champion across various promotions and considered by many to be one of the all-time greats inside the ring. Angle retired from in-ring competition in...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star To Appear On Talk Show
A top AEW star is set to appear on a talk show. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the company’s top stars with her impressive undefeated streak at 39-0. Cargill has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay. She has also...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To Previous Character To Close Raw
A WWE star has returned to a former iteration to close Monday Night Raw, leaving the division on notice of their arrival!. During the main event featuring Bianca Belair and Bayley, a WWE star returned and debuted an iteration of their previous character and returning to their former in-ring name.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reacts After Being Name Dropped On Raw
After his name was dropped on WWE Raw, as an insult no less, a former WWE star has reacted on Twitter. In the opening segment on WWE Raw tonight (October 24) between Judgment Day and The OC, AJ Styles name dropped a former WWE star. Invoking the name of James...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Report About Backstage Heat
An AEW star has fired back at reports that extras close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently calling it “careless reporting.”. In the October 24, 2022 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer claimed:. “I’m not sure what the story is but it was...
wrestletalk.com
First Ever NXT Casket Match At Halloween Havoc
For the first time ever in NXT (according to commentary) a casket match took two stars to the limit at Halloween Havoc. With the casket match being noted on commentary as the first in the history of NXT, Vic Joseph also mentioned the last casket match which featured the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Feels ‘Nobody Is Better Suited’ To Be KOPW Than Them
A NJPW star feels “nobody is better suited” to be KOPW 22 than them. El Phantasmo made the transition from junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division during this year’s G1 Climax 32 tournament. In his final match, he defeated Shingo Takagi to kickstart a rivalry. At NJPW...
wrestletalk.com
Bullet Club Member Shares Honest Thoughts On NWO Comparisons
Bullet Club member and NJPW star Juice Robinson has opened up about comparisons between the Japanese stable and the nWo. Robinson is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but has recently made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former IWGP US Champion joined the Bullet Club...
wrestletalk.com
Recent WWE Signee Talked Directly With AEW’s Tony Khan
A recent WWE signee was in talks with AEW prior to their return to the company. WWE and AEW have been busy in regards to recent signings at every level of the two companies. Aside from the in-ring performers, All Elite Wrestling recently signed Renee Paquette following passing on an offer from WWE, according to Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sports.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return On Raw
A recently returned star has finally made their anticipated in-ring debut on WWE Raw. For the first time since July 2021, Elias is back in action in a WWE ring!. While last week his return concert was interrupted by first Matt Riddle and subsequently Seth Rollins, WWE fans finally got the chance to walk with Elias yet again.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW
AEW star Matt Hardy has opened up about whether or not he plans to eventually return to WWE in order to retire. Hardy made a name for himself alongside his brother Jeff as one half of the Hardy Boyz, an iconic tag team known for their extreme and high-flying style of wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Gets Physical On WWE Raw
Baron Corbin continued his quest to be considered the ‘biggest acquisition on Raw’ by meeting Johnny Gargano in the ring. JBL continuing his excellent mic work in the most recent iteration of his dastardly character, hellbent on harkening back to the ‘Attitude Era’ frequently. After repeating...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster Debut Tonight
According to a new report, an NXT star is set to make their WWE main roster debut tonight (October 24) find out who it is!. In a report from Fightful Select, detailing the expected show plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, an interesting tidbit about an expected debut. Both...
